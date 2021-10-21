Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Two of the NBA’s rising superstars in Luka Doncic and Trae Young, will go head to head as their teams, the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks, open their 2021-22 season at the latter’s posh State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Trae Young and Luka Doncic will forever be linked in NBA history, mainly because of the switch in draft picks that allowed the Atlanta Hawks to grab Young and another draft pick that will turn out to be emerging talent, Cam Reddish.

Both teams are looking for another meaningful postseason run in the upcoming season. For the Atlanta Hawks, a return to the Eastern Conference Finals will only be the start of their goals. The Dallas Mavericks will yet again try to get past the first round of the playoffs.

New coach Jason Kidd will be hoping to make the most of Kristaps Porzingis while still giving Doncic the freedom to run the offense. With new additions and a healthy Porzingis in tow, Dallas is looking to move past its first-round playoff exit.

Nate McMillan and the Atlanta Hawks spent much of training camp and preseason trying to recuperate and get healthy. The Hawks’ roster has been hit by a spate of injuries, so the first game of the season will be their first real test after that unexpected deep run last postseason.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks will bring in their full roster to face the Atlanta Hawks. Only JaQuori McLaughlin and Eugene Omoruyi are ruled out. They are on a two-way contract and will currently be assigned to develop in the G-League.

Jason Kidd has not had a full complement of players in the Dallas Mavericks’ preseason games. The team’s performance against the Atlanta Hawks will give him his first hard look at the Mavericks’ play when the games matter.

Player: Status: Reason: JaQuori McLaughlin Out G League - Two-Way Eugene Omuruyi Out G League - Two-Way

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks' injury list could be more significant if those listed as questionable are unable to play or will be held out. Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams were pronounced questionable for left shoulder soreness and left hip soreness, respectively.

Both have contributed greatly to the Atlanta Hawks’ success last year. Missing them could be crucial for Nate McMillan’s plans.

Backup big man Onyeka Okongwu is still recovering from a right shoulder injury and has no definite timetable for a return. Rookie Jalen Johnson is probably out with right ankle soreness. The versatile rookie, who is the 20th overall draft pick, is poised to bring energy and athleticism to the Atlanta Hawks.

Player: Status: Reason: Danilo Gallinari Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Shoulder; Soreness Jalen Johnson Probable Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Soreness Onyeka Okungwu Out Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Injury Recovery Lou Williams Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Hip; Soreness

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks:

Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic has full authority to run plays the way he sees fit as the point guard. Tim Hardaway Jr. will provide off-the-ball scoring from the shooting guard spot.

Dorian Finney-Smith is bound to improve more after consistent minutes and a larger role last season. He will start at the small forward position. The Dallas Mavericks’ “unicorn,” Kristaps Porzingis handles some of the scoring duties from his usual power forward position.

Kidd’s center slot could be a toss-up between Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber. The head coach may go for Powell to act as a deterrent to Clint Capela’s expected runs to the rim.

Atlanta Hawks

With a year of postseason play in their resume, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks hope to represent the East in the NBA Finals.

The Dallas Mavericks are set to see Trae Young’s exploits from the point guard position. Besides being an exceptional scorer with almost unlimited range, Young can set up teammates like the best of them.

Serbian sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic will ease the pressure off of Trae Young because of the former’s ball-handling skills and accurate shooting.

De’Andre Hunter’s injury-shortened season is hopefully in the rearview mirror as the Atlanta Hawks take on the formidable Dallas Mavericks. If Hunter rediscovers his form last season, he’ll be a serious threat that the Mavericks will have to account for.

Newly-resigned John Collins has more expectations after inking that lucrative contract. He will likely be given the enviable task of containing the talented and lanky Kristaps Porzingis.

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks

Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard – Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard – Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward – Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward – Kristaps Porzingis | Center – Dwight Powell

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard – Trae Young | Shooting Guard – Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward – De’Andre Hunter | Power Forward – John Collins | Center – Clint Capela

