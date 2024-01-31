The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face each other for the fourth time this season. This will be the final time these two teams will take on each other in the regular season. The Timberwolves lead the season series 2-1 and will look to win this one and take the tiebreaker.

Minnesota stood tall in Oklahoma City on Monday and earned a 107-101 victory over the OKC Thunder. Thus, they overcame their opponents and climbed to the top spot in the West with a 33-14 record. Still, only two wins separate them from the LA Clippers, who are fourth in the standings at 30-15.

The Dallas Mavericks will look to win their second in a row after their 131-129 victory over the Orlando Magic. After snapping a four-game losing skid, the Mavs have won twice over their last three games. Still, they are ways away from the top spots in the West.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports for January 31

Dallas Mavericks injury report for January 31

The Mavs could be extremely short-handed for this game, as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will be out. The same goes for big man Dereck Lively II, while Dante Exum and Derrick Jones Jr. are doubtful to play.

Player Injury Status Luka Doncic Right ankle sprain Out Dante Exum Right knee bursitis Doubtful Kyrie Irving Right thumb sprain Out Derrick Jones Jr. Left wrist sprain Out Dereck Lively II Broken nose Out

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for January 31

The Minnesota Timberwolves could have veteran guard Mike Conley unavailable, as he is dealing with a left hamstring injury and the franchise is listing him as questionable.

Player Injury Status Jaylen Clark Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Out Mike Conley Left hamstring soreness Questionable

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: When will Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving return?

Luka Doncic has been playing through an ankle injury lately, but this injury didn't cost him any time. Still, he is set to miss his first game since January 15. The Mavs have provided no timetable for his return, so unless this is a more serious issue, he should be able to return Saturday vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kyrie Irving, meanwhile, sustained a right thumb sprain a couple of weeks ago. This injury has sidelined him for a few games and Wednesday's game will be the fifth in a row that the superstar guard will sit out. Like Doncic, he has no official timetable to return, but he could be available for the battle against the Bucks on Saturday.

How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game?

The Minnesota Timberwolves will play their next three games at home. Their first opponent will be the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The Wolves will host the Mavs at Target Center in Minneapolis and tip-off time is 8:00 pm ET.

International fans can watch the game on NBA League Pass. Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Dallas will broadcast the contest for local fans. The Mavs will look to earn the victory in this one and even the season series.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!