“Damn, his feelings hurt”: NBA fans hilariously ridicule Stephen A. Smith for beefing with Pelicans amid getting mocked after his rant

After making controversial comments about New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recently engaged in an X/Twitter battle with the Pelicans. In the latest chapter of the saga, the sports personality went on a lengthy podcast rant directed at the franchise, leading to harsh fan ridicule.

The feud started when Smith called out Williamson for his weight and lack of passion for basketball on Friday’s episode of ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“Zion Williamson, it’s not about his game,” Smith said. “It’s about how many burgers he’s eating and whether or not he is going to be in shape, or if he’s going to keep eating McDonald’s and have chefs clamoring for him to come to their restaurants.”

The comments didn’t sit well with 13-year NBA veteran-turned-Pelicans broadcaster Antonio Daniels, who said that Smith’s criticism has “almost gotten to the point where it’s personal.”

The Pelicans’ X admin later chimed in, posting the ESPN personality’s college basketball stats and a lowlight reel showcasing his lack of skills. Smith reportedly averaged just 1.5 points per game during his college career at Winston-Salem State.

Following New Orleans making a mockery of him, Smith clapped back on X, taking a shot at the organization’s lack of playoff success. Notably, the Pelicans are one of two franchises (Charlotte Hornets) that have yet to make a conference finals appearance, let alone contend for a title.

“What’s y’all excuse for never winning anything???” Smith asked. “Can’t wait to see y’all in April, May and June? We won’t even go there! Good Luck!”

However, the 56-year-old took things a step further on Monday, going on a 10-minute rant about the ordeal on “The Stephen A. Smith Show.” Smith highlighted how he was unfazed by the Pelicans trolling him.

“Hey, New Orleans, you didn’t think I was going to let you off the hook, did you?” Smith said. “I don’t know who put you up to that, but you need to be educated a little bit more about Stephen A. Smith. No. 1, I don’t give a s**t.”

Smith’s clapback seemingly backfired, though, as NBA fans mocked him for taking his beef with the Pelicans too far.

“Dam, his feelings hurt,” one fan said.

“If you ‘don’t give a s**t,’ why are you making a 10-minute response?” another said.

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to the latest installment of Smith’s dispute with New Orleans:

Pelicans respond to Stephen A. Smith’s 10-minute podcast rant

Following Stephen A. Smith’s 10-minute podcast rant, the New Orleans Pelicans ultimately got the last laugh. The team reacted to the clip on X with a screenshot of text messages implying that his rant was too long to bother watching.

“I ain’t watching all that. I’m happy for you, though, or sorry that happened,” the screenshot read.

It’s unclear if this is the end of the saga. However, most would probably agree that it would be best for Smith to let the feud go and move on before he potentially embarrasses himself further.

