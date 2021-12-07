3 ways how Darius Garland is stepping up for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland has stepped up after his Cleveland Cavaliers backcourt mate Collin Sexton went down for the season with a torn meniscus. In 23 games, the second-year guard out of Vanderbilt is averaging 19.7 points per game on 47.4% shooting from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range.

The fifth pick in the 2019 NBA draft is also pulling down 2.9 rebounds and dishing out 7.2 assists per game despite being a volume shooter.

The revitalized Cavs (13-11) are proving to be a tough out even in their youth. They won four straight games before falling 109-108 to one of the best teams in the league, the Utah Jazz, on Sunday. In that game, Cleveland mounted a furious comeback before Garland missed a potential game-winning shot.

How is Darius Garland stepping up, and is it sustainable? Let's examine.

In the Cleveland Cavaliers' home loss to the Utah Jazz, Darius Garland scored 31 points and nearly lifted the Cavs to their fifth straight win. He had nine points in the fourth quarter, and combined with Evan Mobley's defense, Cleveland staged an impressive comeback.

Young players have a way of growing in the moment -- especially under adversity. With this loss, Garland could find a way to capitalize on the next opportunity to take home a winnable game. Today's losses can become the chip on the shoulder Garland can use as future motivation to pull out victory.

Before Sunday's loss, JB Bickerstaff's outfit swept three games at the Dallas Mavericks, the Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards. A road winning streak like that serves notice the Cleveland Cavaliers are the real deal -- at least for now. The franchise has missed the playoffs each of the past three seasons since LeBron James left for the LA Lakers.

Cleveland averaged 30.5 points in the first quarter during the four-game winning streak. Defensively, their rating during the streak was 98.6, and they were outscoring opponents by 2.9 points in the opening quarter. Both numbers are second best in the NBA.

Jarrett Allen has been a force since returning from injury Nov. 22. He averaged 23.2 points, 12.5 boards and almost two blocks per game and is shooting 73% from the field since his return.

Allen and Garland are fantastic in the pick and roll. And Allen's nine points per game in the first quarter puts pressure on the opposition and gives the Cavs confidence their early efforts can carry over to wins.

Did anyone expect the Cavs to be 13-11 after 24? Probably not. What difference does Garland make for Cleveland?

No. 3: Ambition

Garland showed flashes early on of his talent, yet his problem was inconsistency. He'd have great games and then fall when he should have been improving his skill set as a difference-maker the Cavs needed. He now takes more than seven shots from 3-point range per game. Last season that number was seven, so his confidence and ambition is apparent, and Cleveland should benefit.

While Collin Sexton is out, Garland has a true opportunity to shine -- especially for a young, up-and-coming team that J.B. Bickerstaff is trying to mold into a winner. The sky is the limit for Garland -- if he makes the most of the opportunity.

The pick and roll with Jarrett Allen is becoming a dangerous go-to weapon for a team that has a definitive defensive personality.

No. 2: Becoming a true leader

When Garland was drafted, analysts saw a potential point guard who had what it takes to will a team to victory and run the offense smoothly. He and Sexton played well off one another before Sexton's injury, and now that Garland essentially has the floor to himself, a leader of NBA men is materializing before our eyes. He has become the coach on the floor.

As the Cavs rise, what is Garland's potential? Can he become an All-Star this season?

By winning as a team, the accolades will come, and the leader we are witnessing will be in position to garner the spoils of the NBA if chance continues to favor the prepared mind.

Cleveland has played the most difficult NBA schedule to this point, and as the schedule softens, its win total and playoff chances could increase. With Garland and his desire to become great, anything is possible.

No. 1: Changing the culture in Cleveland

I've covered months of games in Cleveland and as dystopian as the city can be at times, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a way of jolting their fanbase into an exciting frenzy.

The most effective time for Garland is when his teammates are setting him up in his most comfortable spots to score. Teams are switching their best perimeter defenders to Garland as he proves to be a consistent and viable option.

The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse fans are ready for their team to return to relevance, and with Garland's stellar play, that time could be starting now.

