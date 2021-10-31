Why Evan Mobley could be the piece that changes the culture for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley, the seven-foot, 215 pound center out of USC, was the third pick in last year's draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Evan Mobley was sought after by many because of his athleticism and raw ability, yet his defense is what is making a name for himself early in the season. His defensive help off Lauri Markkanen's man is what the NBA is noticing. After so many years of futility between LeBron James spurts in The Land, Cleveland Cavaliers fans have something to look forward to in the future, yet let's talk about Evan Mobley's present.

Superstar fans of Evan Mobley

LeBron James said this of Evan Mobley via Cleveland.com:

“He’s going to be a damn good basketball player in this league. It’s so crazy because he was just playing against my son a couple years ago. It’s weird. It’s getting more weird by the day. He was playing against my son in the playoffs two years ago and obviously we saw what he did in the tournament - just electrifying. Cleveland has a good one. They’ve done a good job over the years in the draft, I’ll say.”

Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis from the same night:

“This is my first time seeing him play, to be honest. He’s probably the same size I was coming into the league. Pretty skinny. Elite shot-blocker. Lob threat. Kind of has some of the same things I had when I was coming into the league. But probably shot it a little bit better than me."

“His game is going to progress. He’s going to keep getting better and better. You see the potential to be a three-level scorer, watching film on him a little before the game. I seen him shoot the 3. He hit one tonight. I seen him hit the midrange and floaters. He’d go to the post a lot in the game I’ve watched. He has the potential to be very good. It takes time. But I don’t really compare myself to anybody.”

A defensive force

Evan Mobley moves like a deer and plays defense like an NBA veteran. He will be mentioned yearly as an NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate because he's quick to the ball no matter where he is on the floor and has the defensive instincts of past greats who have won the award. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 7.8 points better per 100 defensive possessions than last season, and that anchor is Evan Mobley. Most said he was a project that would eventually become a force after his third NBA season, yet at least on the defensive end, Evan Mobley's time is now. He is great at helping out defense, and that is something Cleveland has sorely needed as any game matures in clutch moments where young teams lose.

After five years Evan Mobley could be the best of his class?

The annual GM NBA survey didn't have Evan Mobley on a single ballot as a potential NBA Rookie of the Year, yet he was named as the best after five years:

1. Evan Mobley, Cleveland – 33%

2. Cade Cunningham, Detroit – 30%

3. Jalen Green, Houston – 23%

4. Jalen Suggs, Orlando – 10%

5. Davion Mitchell, Sacramento – 3%

As mentioned earlier, many thought Evan Mobley would take time to develop, yet as LeBron also stated earlier, Evan Mobley is just different. The NBA is loaded with big men that come in from dunker's spots and affect the game singularily. Evan Mobley is much more valuable and as the shortage of big men who can do it all continues, Evan Mobley could be the standard all others coming after him are rated by.

JB Bickerstaff likens Mobley to Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett

JB Bickerstaff is trying to hold the Cleveland Cavaliers together early on with all their talented youth. He praised Evan Mobley after Friday's win vs the Los Angeles Lakers:

"These moments aren’t for everybody. That’s why I think Evan is special. There was no flinching. There was no back down. It was go play to win."

Also in an interview with Cleveland.com, Bickerstaff saw not Anthony Davis, but Kevin Garnett as an early NBA comparison to Evan Mobley in a 3-2 zone defensive set:

“It’s a Flip Saunders zone that I watched a lot when I was in Minnesota. Seeing Evan’s ability to move through that made me think of when K.G. was playing at the top of that zone. That position he plays in that zone is not an easy position."

"You’ve got to quarterback it from the front and also see and be aware of what’s behind you. The way he picks up things, you tell him something, and he goes and does it, and that’s not common for young players.”

What will Evan Mobley do on the offensive end?

After seven NBA games, Evan Mobley is averaging 13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, a steal and a block per game for the 3-4 Cleveland Cavaliers. He will develop more offensively, and that potential is what has the NBA salivating over Mobley. As his head coach mentioned, stepping up with 23 points vs. the Los Angeles Lakers with all their starpower is significant for a few reasons: show Evan Mobley belongs and will build confidence and hunger whenever facing similar star laden teams in the future. Evan Mobley seems to be the star that comes around ever so often that, despite their perception, seem to show other facets of their skill set that surprise and also become reliable NBA standouts for years to come.

Cleveland has been spoiled yet heartbroken over the years because of LeBron James, and with such a young team giving the Cleveland Cavaliers hope to break such a dystopian culture - by NBA standards - Evan Mobley is big and great enough to carry the load and create a winning atmosphere in Cleveland, Ohio.

