Create

De'Aaron Fox Injury Update: NBA Clutch Player of the Year plans to return for Kings in Game 5 against Warriors

By Reign Amurao
Modified Apr 25, 2023 21:11 GMT
Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors - Game Four
Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox to play through a left hand injury in Game 5

Sacramento Kings' All-Star point guard, De'Aaron Fox, is reportedly going to play through a hand injury tonight as they take on the Golden State Warriors. Tonight's match will be Game 5 of their first-round series matchup, with both teams having 2 games apiece.

Kings star De’Aaron Fox says today that he plans to play in Game 5 vs. Warriors while dealing with the fractured left index finger on shooting hand. twitter.com/shamscharania/…

According to early reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Fox sustained the injury back in Game 3. The 2023 NBA Clutch Player of the Year fractured his index finger in his left hand, which is his shooting hand. The 25-year old guard decided to play through the rest of Game 4 despite sustaining the injury.

The Kings All-Star guard is believed to have sustained the injury midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Game 3 and played through it. Fox had 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists on Sunday. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

This was Fox's first playoff appearance of his career. In four games against the Warriors, the young guard has led the Kings with an average of 31.5 points, six rebounds and seven assists. De'Aaron has even registered 2.5 steals throughout the entire playoffs against Golden State.

You might also be interested in reading this: What is an avulsion fracture? Extent of De'Aaron Fox's injury explored

Quick Links

Edited by Reign Amurao
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...