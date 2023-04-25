De'Aaron Fox Injury Update: NBA Clutch Player of the Year plans to return for Kings in Game 5 against Warriors

Sacramento Kings' All-Star point guard, De'Aaron Fox, is reportedly going to play through a hand injury tonight as they take on the Golden State Warriors. Tonight's match will be Game 5 of their first-round series matchup, with both teams having 2 games apiece.
According to early reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Fox sustained the injury back in Game 3. The 2023 NBA Clutch Player of the Year fractured his index finger in his left hand, which is his shooting hand. The 25-year old guard decided to play through the rest of Game 4 despite sustaining the injury.
This was Fox's first playoff appearance of his career. In four games against the Warriors, the young guard has led the Kings with an average of 31.5 points, six rebounds and seven assists. De'Aaron has even registered 2.5 steals throughout the entire playoffs against Golden State.
