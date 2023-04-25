What is an avulsion fracture? Extent of De'Aaron Fox's injury explored

De'Aaron Fox suffered an avulsion fracture in his left hand late in the Sacramento Kings' Game 4 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Fox, who is left-handed, is now listed as doubtful for Game 5 on Wednesday.

The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported Fox's injury. The Kings star suffered the injury in the fourth quarter after getting hit by Kevon Looney during a floater attempt. He played through the injury, but it wasn't enough to prevent Golden State from tying the series.

While Fox has been listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game, he reportedly needs to wear protection for his left index finger. He might have difficulty doing things on the court, considering he's primarily a left-handed player.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater This appears to be the play that De'Aaron Fox fractured his left index finger in the middle of the fourth quarter yesterday. On a floater after the whistle. Looks like it clips Kevon Looney's hand. First time you see him clutch at it. This appears to be the play that De'Aaron Fox fractured his left index finger in the middle of the fourth quarter yesterday. On a floater after the whistle. Looks like it clips Kevon Looney's hand. First time you see him clutch at it. https://t.co/0Ip5YWbw8g

But what is an avulsion fracture? The Cleveland Clinic described the injury as a type of fracture wherein a piece of bone, which is attached to either a ligament or tendon, breaks off from the main bone. This type of injury is common in young athletes and would require 12 weeks to recover.

Avulsion fractures are also described as painful injuries, which could prevent an athlete from playing his sport. If De'Aaron Fox wants to play for the remainder of the NBA playoffs, he will likely need daily treatments that lessens the pain in his finger.

Sacramento Kings need De'Aaron Fox if they want to beat Golden State Warriors

The Sacramento Kings have listed De'Aaron Fox as doubtful in Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors. There's a high probability that Fox could miss the game if the pain greatly affects his ability to shoot, pass and dribble.

Fox has been the Kings' best player this season, averaging 25.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He also 51.2% from the field, 32.4% from beyond the arc and 78.0% from the free throw line. He was named the NBA's first ever Clutch Player of the Year Award.

However, the Kings will need Fox to be at his best if they want to beat the Warriors. The defending champs have found their stride at home, even without Draymond Green in Game 3. Green also came off the bench in Game 4 and the Warriors looked fluid on offense.

The only silver lining for the Kings coming into Game 5 is the Warriors' road record this season. Golden State are 0-2 in the postseason and 11-30 in the regular season. It would be interesting to see if the Warriors will show up at the Golden 1 Center with a sense of urgency or just play lacklusterly.

