"Dear lord, I am sorry": Klay Thompson was stunned to learn that he was a dine and dash criminal during his high school days

Klay Thompson has been one of the best NBA players ever since he joined the league with the 11th pick in the 2011 draft.

The superstar of the Golden State Warriors has been a key part of the franchise's dynasty with six NBA Finals appearances since 2014 (2015-2019 and 2022) and four NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022).

He has been one half of the "Splash Brothers" alongside Stephen Curry, with the duo revolutionizing the game of basketball with their run'n'gun playing style and three-point shooting.

Thompson has been a quiet personality both on and off the court and his name would rarely appear in the media for any off-court issues. This wasn't the case during his high school days when Thompson wasn't that quiet.

This is what the superstar guard revealed during an appearance on the podcast of his good friend and fellow NBA superstar Paul George. The two stars were part of the same team during their high school days and were good friends along with co-host Dallas Rutherford.

The three men recalled some incidents that took place during their high school days, like the one when they dined and dashed from an American diner named Denny's. Based on what Klay Thompson said, it was a funny incident that they want to forget.

"We didn't dine and ditch, did we? That's funny. I was good old catholic school boy, back then, you know I probably went to confession after that and was like "Dear Lord, I am sorry", Klay Thompson said about the incident, with Paul George laughing and saying he was broke at the time.

This incident shows that Thompson, like many guys in the world, wasn't that quiet when he was younger. The four-time NBA champion has even revealed that he had been arrested for possession of marijuana when he was playing college basketball at Washington State University.

Paul George was expecting Klay Thompson to become a great NBA player

As we said, Paul George and Klay Thompson were teammates during their high school days and they had also faced each other in tournaments.

The superstar of the LA Clippers was impressed by what he had seen from Thompson and was confident the guard would become an elite NBA player.

“We played in a tournament that Klay was in, it was Ocean View. I saw it, when I saw Klay play I was like ‘Yeah this dude he's going to the NBA’, Because he’s got the same game today. Lethal shooter, he was athletic too, like that one foot game, he was nice. It's coming from a Slam Dunk Contest champion, I remember saying ‘Now this dude is nice," Paul George said during the podcast.

Over his 12-year tenure in the NBA, Thompson has become a five-time All-Star and has made the All-NBA team twice. He is also a four-time NBA champion and has his sights set on another title run with the Warriors.

Last season, Thompson averaged 21.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 69 games, shooting at 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.

