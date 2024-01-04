DeMar DeRozan rocks $300 Dior jacket with Michael Jordan tee ahead of showdown in New York

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan came to their scheduled showdown with the New York Knicks on Wednesday stylishly paying homage to NBA great Michael Jordan.

The 15-year NBA veteran was spotted at Madison Square Garden garbed in a Christian Dior Monsieur Parka jacket, which he put on top of a white T-shirt that has the face of Jordan printed at the front.

In a listing on the online retail store Grailed, the Dior jacket is priced at $300.

Against the Knicks, DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls were looking to bounce back after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, 110-97.

The six-time NBA All-Star led the way for his team with 16 points, something DeRozan was looking to better against New York.

Heading into the contest, the Bulls were sporting a 15-20 record, sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference, with the former USC standout leading the squad in points (22.2 ppg) and assists (5.4 apg).

DeMar DeRozan urges Bulls to be ready for game against Knicks

The Chicago Bulls dropped their first game of the brand-new year on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers and DeMar DeRozan wants them to move past it and be better in their game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

The Bulls fell in their push to make it three straight wins over the Sixers last time around, losing, 110-97, as reigning league MVP Joel Embiid returned for Philadelphia after a four-game absence.

Chicago could not go on a roll as it found itself down by 25 points, 43-18, by the end of the first quarter and could not recover from it.

Given how they performed in their previous game, DeRozan underscored the need for them to play better against the Knicks, sharing (by way of Sports Illustrated):

“You’ve got to flush it. As much as you don’t like it, we’ve got to move on and get ready for [the Knicks].”

It has been up and down for the Bulls in their last five games after winning three straight prior to it.

DeMar DeRozan continues to lead the team in the continued absence of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic because of injuries but has been getting solid contributions from Coby White and Andre Drummond.

Meanwhile, the Knicks (18-15) are looking to make it two consecutive victories after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves, 112-106, on Monday.

Early in the matchup between the Bulls and Knicks, the teams were having themselves a game, with New York holding a one-point cushion, 26-25, by the end of the first quarter.