Denver Nuggets 2023 playoff tickets: Price, schedule, and more

Denver Nuggets 2023 playoff tickets can now be purchased from many websites and sellers. This includes Seat Geek, a website that has partnered with several NBA teams to provide postseason tickets.

The Nuggets will play at least four games in the opening round of the playoffs. They will be matched up against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who advanced to the postseason by finishing second in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

While Denver is the favorite to win the matchup, the series could easily go to five or six games. The Timberwolves have a talented team with several players who are capable of having big games.

The cheapest Denver Nuggets 2023 playoff tickets cost around $50

According to Seat Geek, the cheapest Denver Nuggets 2023 playoff tickets cost around $50. More specifically, Game 2 of the series is the cheapest as it costs $47. However, fans who want to sit courtside will have to spend from $800 to $2,000.

Here is the complete schedule for the first-round matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as the cheapest tickets:

Game 1 - April 16, 8:30 PM ET, $49

- April 16, 8:30 PM ET, $49 Game 2 - April 19, 8:00 PM, $46

- April 19, 8:00 PM, $46 Game 3 - April 21, 8:30 PM, $96

- April 21, 8:30 PM, $96 Game 4 - April 23, 8:30 PM, $96

- April 23, 8:30 PM, $96 Game 5 * - April 25, TBD, $80

- April 25, TBD, $80 Game 6 * - April 27, TBD, $122

- April 27, TBD, $122 Game 7 * - April 29, TBD, $139

* - if necessary

Denver Nuggets 2023 playoff tickets cost from $47 to a few thousand dollars (Image via Getty Images)

The first two games in Denver are quite cheap and affordable. However, the price will significantly increase for the two games that will be played at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Denver Nuggets 2023 playoff tickets will be much more expensive for the last two games of the series, if necessary. Game 6 tickets start from $122, while players who want to attend Game 7 will have to spend at least $139.

The series will feature a matchup between Karl-Anthony Towns and Nikola Jokic (Image via Getty Images)

The Nuggets and Timberwolves played four games against each other in the 2022-23 season, with each team winning two games. Their last matchup was on Feb. 7, when Denver blew Minnesota out by 36 points, 146-112.

This will be the second playoff series between the two teams. Their first meeting in the postseason was in 2006, with the Timberwolves winning the series 4-1. This was also a first-round matchup.

While the Nuggets are relatively healthy, the Timberwolves won't be able to count on Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels. Furthermore, Rudy Gobert was recently dealing with injury issues and may not be at his 100%.

