Denver Nuggets injury report (February 2): What's the latest on Jamal Murray and Peyton Watson's status?

The Denver Nuggets will look to get back on track when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. The reigning champions want to stay within a two-game reach from the top spot in the Western Conference, whereas the Portland Trail Blazers are expected to miss the playoffs for a third year in a row.

The Nuggets have a full injury report heading into the first of the four games against the Blazers in the regular season. Nikola Jokic is questionable with a lower back injury, but the expectation is that he will return to the lineup after missing Wednesday's game against the OKC Thunder.

Fellow megastar Jamal Murray is dealing with a left knee contusion, and the same goes for Peyton Watson. Still, both should be good to go, as they are listed as probable for the contest.

What happened to Jamal Murray and Peyton Watson?

Jamal Murray has been dealing with various injuries this season. He has sustained injuries to his quad, hamstring, ankle, shin, tibia and knee, missing 14 games for Denver. Murray averages 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game on 41.4% from beyond the arc in 35 appearances.

Meanwhile, Peyton Watson is coming off the bench for the Nuggets and has become a valuable reserve. Due to illness, he has missed only two of the 49 games the NBA champions have played.

Watson has appeared in 47 games and averages 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

When will Jamal Murray and Peyton Watson return?

Jamal Murray and Peyton Watson are expected to be part of the Denver Nuggets lineup in Friday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. They are both listed as probable, so they should be good to go.

It will be crucial for the reigning champions to have Murray in the lineup, especially if Nikola Jokic is out for a second game in a row. If one of Murray and Watson are out tonight, or if both are out, the earliest they can return is Sunday, when the Nuggets will host the Blazers again to complete a two-game series.

Where to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets game?

The Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets game will take place at Ball Arena in Denver on Friday, and tipoff time is 9 p.m. ET. International fans can watch it on NBA League Pass. Local fans can catch all the action on Altitude and Root Sports.

The Portland Trail Blazers have won 15 of their first 48 games and are 14th in the standings. They have won two in a row and spoilt Damian Lillard's return to Portland a couple of days ago. The Denver Nuggets have a 33-16 record and are fourth in the West.

