Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Jan. 1, 2024): Latest update on Reggie Jackson and Aaron Gordon’s availability

The Denver Nuggets take on the Charlotte Hornets at home on Monday. After being shorthanded the past few games, they could have their entire regular rotation available.

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable to return following his Christmas Day dog-biting incident. Gordon required 21 stitches after suffering lacerations to his face and right shooting hand from the dog bites and had been away from the team.

However, the 28-year-old returned to practice on Sunday and recently told The Denver Post that he “feels good” and that “everything is fine.”

Additionally, Nuggets veteran backup point guard Reggie Jackson is listed as probable due to left calf tightness. Jackson briefly exited in the second quarter of Denver’s matchup against the OKC Thunder on Friday due to the injury. However, he was able to return in the third quarter, albeit in a limited capacity.

Outside of Gordon and Jackson, forward Vlatko Cancar (knee) is the only other player listed on the Nuggets’ injury report. He remains out indefinitely, however, he’s not a prominent member of the team’s rotation.

As for the Hornets, they continue to be extremely shorthanded. Star point guard LaMelo Ball (ankle), veteran forward Gordon Hayward (calf) and reserve guard Frank Ntilikina (lower leg) are listed as out.

Meanwhile, center Mark Williams (back) is listed as doubtful, while guard Terry Rozier (illness) is considered probable.

Monday’s contest between the Nuggets and Hornets takes place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado at 9 p.m. EST. The game airs live on Altitude Sports and Bally Sports SE-CHA. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass.

Denver looking to bounce back following blowout loss to OKC

The Nuggets will look to redeem themselves on Monday after suffering a 119-93 blowout home loss to the Thunder on Friday.

Thunder star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded a game-high 40 points on 70% shooting, while no Nuggets player reached 20 points. Additionally, Denver committed 17 turnovers, leading to 25 OKC points.

After the game, Nuggets coach Michael Malone called out his players for their poor effort. He said that they need to “be clean with the ball” and not “play in a crowd.”

OKC (22-9) and Denver (23-11) remain locked in a tight battle for second place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets trail the Thunder by just 0.5 games.

They are also just 2.5 games behind the first-placed Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7). So, every game will be crucial for their chances of securing homecourt advantage throughout the West playoffs.

Fortunately for the Nuggets, they will take on a struggling Charlotte team (7-23) on Monday that has lost a league-worst 10 straight games. So, the matchup should mark a prime opportunity for them to get back on track.

