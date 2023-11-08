Denver Nuggets injury report: Latest update on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray's availability

The defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, face off against the red-hot Golden State Warriors at home tonight. This is the first of four meetings between the two teams this season.

The Nuggets are 7-1 so far this season and are entering this matchup on a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the new-look Warriors are 6-2, having won six of their last seven games.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jamal Murray is injured and will not see the floor for a few weeks. He was diagnosed with a right hamstring strain and will miss his second straight game tonight. The team is reportedly taking a cautious approach with Murray's injury and doesn't want to rush him back. Coach Mike Malone spoke about his availability before the game against the Pelicans, saying:

"We’ll kind of continue to talk to our doctors, but his injury is not a one- or two-game injury. That’s what I do know. This will be something that will be longer than we would like."

"You have to have the big picture in mind and make sure we’re putting him in position to get healthy before he comes back," Malone added. "Because this is an injury that, if you keep having recurring hamstring injuries or soft tissue injuries, they can linger and become even worse. And that’s the one thing we do not want to happen."

Additionally, Nikola Jokic is listed as probable for tonight due to inflammation in his right wrist. The Joker doesn't usually miss games, so we can expect him to lace up. He has played over 69 games every season of his career and has been in the lineup for every game so far this season.

Vlatko Čančar is also sidelined for the Nuggets after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

Denver Nuggets look to continue their dominance even without Jamal Murray in the lineup

Aaron Gordon (left) and Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets no longer rely on Jamal Murray's excellence to win regular-season games, as the role players have stepped up in his absence lately. There was a time when Nikola Jokic had to carry the burden offensively with his teammates, often shying away from the challenge.

However, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are ready to step up in big moments.

Christian Braun's emergence has also helped the Nuggets' roster depth. Reggie Jackson is an excellent backup point guard, and the rest of the bench fills in when needed. The Nuggets are the first seed again this year, and despite injuries to Jokic and Murray, they may stay there.

Expand Tweet

The Denver Nuggets have a rather easy slate ahead of them after the matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Seven of their next 10 games will be against teams from the bottom of the standings, including the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs.

Moreover, they will face the Rockets three times this month, and they also have games against mediocre opponents such as Cleveland and New Orleans.

The Denver Nuggets have the perfect opportunity to rest Murray as much as they want because they can afford to win the upcoming games even without him.

Poll : Who will win? Denver Golden State 0 votes