Denver Nuggets vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Denver Nuggets at the State Farm Arena on December 17th.

The Denver Nuggets will head into this game on the back of a 124-107 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, snapping a two-game winning streak in the process.

The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, are coming off a 111-99 win against the Orlando Magic, which sees them improve to 14-14.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Markus Howard at the Denver Nuggets' introduction

The Denver Nuggets will have a few names mentioned in their injury report ahead of the game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Markus Howard has been listed as out for this away game against the Hawks after sustaining a knee sprain in the previous game.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Markus Howard (left knee sprain) isn't traveling with the Nuggets' on their three-game road trip beginning tomorrow in Atlanta, I'm told. He's still being evaluated in Denver after last night's injury. Markus Howard (left knee sprain) isn't traveling with the Nuggets' on their three-game road trip beginning tomorrow in Atlanta, I'm told. He's still being evaluated in Denver after last night's injury.

Previous absences will continue as JaMychal Green is out with an ankle injury. With the degree of injury being listed as serious, he may be out for an extended period of time.

Austin Rivers will also be sidelined from the team. He has been under the NBA's health and safety protocols since the start of December.

Long-term injuries on the roster will see Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. out for an extended period of time. There is no timetable on a return for either.

PJ Dozier will also be a long-term absence from the Denver Nuggets due to an ACL tear. There has been no announcement about a timeline for recovery.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Bogdan Bogdanovic in action for the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks will also see a number of key players missing in this game against the Denver Nuggets.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is expected to miss the game due to an ankle sprain. He has been sidelined since late November.

De'Andre Hunter will also continue to be out. Hunter sustained a wrist injury in the month of November and has been out since. However, he is expected to make a return to the side late in the month of January.

Solomon Hill sustained a hamstring injury earlier this month. The severity of the injury implies that Hill will be out for the rest of the season.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks



Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery): Probable



Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain): Out

Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear): Out

De’Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery): Out An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Denver:Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery): ProbableBogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain): OutSolomon Hill (right hamstring tear): OutDe’Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery): Out An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Denver:Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery): ProbableBogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain): OutSolomon Hill (right hamstring tear): OutDe’Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery): Out https://t.co/cybRlYmMYN

An upside for the Atlanta Hawks is that Onyeka Okungwu has been listed as probable for this game against the Denver Nuggets. Okungwu spent a lot of time on the injury report and may finally get playing time with the team.

Denver Nuggets vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon reaches to save the ball for the Denver Nuggets

In light of their recent run-in with injuries, the Denver Nuggets have been fairly strict with their rotation.

Although there were some concerns about extended absences from Will Barton and Aaron Gordon, their availability in the last game gives the Nuggets a lot of leeway.

With Nikola Jokic at center and Gordon at forward, the other forward is usually Jeff Green. Because of the lack of size on the team due to JaMychal Green's absence, Jeff is often used as a power forward or a backup center in the Denver Nuggets' rotation.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Jeff Green is somehow still good for one of these sneaky posters per game 15 years later. Jeff Green is somehow still good for one of these sneaky posters per game 15 years later. https://t.co/dxrkZeny6N

The guard rotation is quite straightforward with Monte Morris and Will Barton in the starting lineup. But with PJ Dozier out, the Nuggets will look to Nah'Shon Hyland and Facundo Campazzo to make up for the missing pieces.

Atlanta Hawks

Kevin Huerter attempts a three-pointer

The Atlanta Hawks are led by the duo of Trae Young and John Collins. With Young leading the backcourt and Collins up front, the side is supported by some great pieces.

However, the issues begin with Bogdan Bogdanovic's injury. In light of his extended absence, the starting shooting guard position has been taken up by Kevin Huerter.

In the frontcourt, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot stepped into the starting small forward position. Paired with Collins and Clint Capella, the Hawks' starting rotation is fairly reliable.

Bally Sports: Hawks @HawksOnBally Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot gets a crack against his old team coming off a game where he made a career-high seven threes. Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot gets a crack against his old team coming off a game where he made a career-high seven threes. https://t.co/1Bzx0nYbKo

Coming off the bench, the Atlanta Hawks will look to Delon Wright and Lou Williams to provide support in the backcourt. Cam Reddish and Danilo Gallinari often come in as replacements for Luwawu-Cabarrot and Collins.

The Atlanta Hawks also have Gorgui Dieng on their roster to replace Clint Capela and they usually see him play decent minutes. However, he was used sparingly in the last two games.

Denver Nuggets vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting 5’s

Denver Nuggets

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Aaron Gordon | F - Jeff Green | C - Nikola Jokic

Atlanta Hawks

G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Huerter | F - Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot | F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra