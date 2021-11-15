Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets are scheduled to play against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Both the Nuggets and Mavs are amongst the current top four teams in the Western Conference.

The Denver Nuggets have established themselves as an example of the success exceptional defense brings to a team. Aaron Gordon's addition has filled the gaps that plagued them the previous season.

They currently have a defensive rating of 101.6 which is ranked second in the league, second only to the Golden State Warriors. The Nuggets offense has been a little lopsided but they have managed thus far to outscore their opponents in the last five games.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have defied all stats, numbers and predictions to land the fourth spot in their conference. Their offensive rating of 106.6 is ranked 22nd in the league, while their defensive rating of 108.3 is ranked 14th. Yet they have won four out of their last five games.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets started the season without their primary point guard Jamal Murray. The Canadian, who is still in rehab after he tore his ACL, will most likely not return to play this season.

Adding to their woes is Michael Porter Jr., who has been sidelined for the last four games and may not return anytime soon. Vlatko Cancar, who is yet to play this season, will also continue to be sidelined against the Mavericks.

Player Name Status Reason Jamal Murray Out ACL tear recovery Michael Porter Jr. Doubtful Lower back soreness Vlatko Cancar Out Strained left hip

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Kristaps Porzingis is back to playing for Dallas after missing five consecutive games. His return has catapulted his team along the winning route. They have recorded three wins and one loss post the Unicorn's return.

Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber, who is recovering from a strained left oblique, is sidelined against the Nuggets. Kleber has missed the last six games but Dallas have managed to stay afloat in his absence.

Player Name Status Reason Maxi Kleber Out strained left oblique

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

AltitudeTV @AltitudeTV



Listen to Nikola Jokic's reaction to tonight's game 🔊



@VicLombardi | #MileHighBasketball The @nuggets go 5-0 on the home stand! The 🃏 with 28 points, 9 assists, 9 rebounds on the night.Listen to Nikola Jokic's reaction to tonight's game 🔊 The @nuggets go 5-0 on the home stand! The 🃏 with 28 points, 9 assists, 9 rebounds on the night.Listen to Nikola Jokic's reaction to tonight's game 🔊 @VicLombardi | #MileHighBasketball https://t.co/uYFYDaBJQx

The Nuggets have only two players in their squad who are averaging 15+ points. With a dearth of impactful scorers, they cannot afford to play without Will Barton and Nikola Jokic. The reigning MVP has been on a mission this season. He is currently averaging 25.4 points per game.

In Denver's previous game, Jokic flirted with a triple-double. He posted 28 points, 9 assists and 9 rebounds to guide his team to victory.

There is no doubt that Jokic will start alongside Aaron Gordon on the frontcourt. The duo will be joined by Jeff Green, while Monte Morris and Will Barton play in the backcourt.

Dallas Mavericks

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Luka Dončić's game-winning buzzer-beater vs the Celtics was the 3rd of his career, including playoffs. That ties Dirk Nowitzki for most in Dallas history.



All 3 have been 3-pt FG. Only Vince Carter (5) has more such game-winning buzzer-beaters in NBA history, including playoffs. Luka Dončić's game-winning buzzer-beater vs the Celtics was the 3rd of his career, including playoffs. That ties Dirk Nowitzki for most in Dallas history.All 3 have been 3-pt FG. Only Vince Carter (5) has more such game-winning buzzer-beaters in NBA history, including playoffs. https://t.co/xlkioIWHY3

Luka Doncic is casting his spell not only on fans but his opponents every night to lead his team to victory almost singlehandedly. He has had three 30+ point games in November and has averaged 27.66 points per game in the second month of the season.

If the Luka Magic continues, Dallas Mavericks will become strong playoff contenders in no time. He will undoubtedly start on the backcourt with Tim Hardaway Jr. The frontcourt, on the other hand, will be managed by Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis and Dwight Powell.

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - jeff Green | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic

Dallas Mavericks

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Dwight Powell

Edited by Parimal