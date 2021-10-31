Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - November 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Denver Nuggets on their homecourt at FedExForum on November 1st. The game will be an exciting contest between the offensively superior Memphis and the defensively dominant Denver. Fans of the two teams will be in for a treat on Monday.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, November 1st, 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 2nd, 5:30 AM).

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN.

Denver Nuggets Match Preview

San Antonio Spurs v Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will move into the second month of the ongoing season with a 4-2 record. They have been absolutely stunning defensively in their last six games, giving away only 96.8 points per game. Although they haven't had too many high scoring games, they have averaged 101.3 points per game, and have managed to win four games.

A major reason for their win has been Aaron Gordon's brilliance as a defender. He has been awfully good at shutting down opponent attacks and pushing rivals to commit tough shots. If the Denver Nuggets' defense can maintain the same tenacity in their upcoming games, they will sail into the playoffs with ease.

With Jamal Murray out indefinitely, Monte Morris and Will Barton have stepped up their game to compensate for the team's primary point guard and will play an important role against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has, for most of his career, been unable to defend attackers in transition and point guards that can match their handles and agility with skilled finishes. The same flaw plagues him to this day. Take the Denver Nuggets game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, for example. Anthony Edwards, when faced by Jokic in transition, absolutely bullied the reigning MVP.

Despite his inability to guard smaller, more agile players on fastbreaks, the Serbian national is a monster under the paint. In the ongoing season, Jokic is averaging 14.3 rebounds per game along. As an attacker, he has managed to score 24 points per game while landing 1.8 threes per game. For a 6'11" center to stretch defense out by creating a constant downtown threat is no mean feat. He will undoubtedly be a key player in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris, G - Will Barton, F - Aaron Gordon, F - Michael Porter Jr., C - Nikola Jokic

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies started their season strongly. With Steven Adams guarding the post, they seemed defensively better than last season. Offensively, there were no complaints against Memphis, who seemed capable of scoring from virtually anywhere on the court.

Four of their starters, other than Adams, are averaging over two three-pointers per game. Desmond Bane has been the most lethal for the Memphis Grizzlies from downtown with a tally of 3.7 shots per game.

However, it seems that the Memphis Grizzlies have been unable to cope with ball rotations and more rounded team defense. They have also allowed opponents to score 117 points per game, which is five points more than their own scoring average in the 2021-22 season. It will be interesting to see how they overcome the Denver Nuggets' defense.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant has been an absolute beauty to watch this season. For a team that has often seemed slightly haphazard, Morant has been a beacon of shining light. He is averaging a whooping 28.7 points per game, tied for the best in the current season with Stephen Curry.

Ja's athleticism and raw explosiveness for an already known entity. As a 6'3" point guard, he is capable of not only matching taller, stronger defenders, but beating them in the air. He is an able ball handler, with a penchant for crowd arousing dunks and flash assists. One could almost draw a parallel with the AND1 Mixtape Tour highlights while watching the Memphis Grizzlies' point guard.

In Morant's rookie and sophomore seasons, pundits and fans often criticized his three-point shooting. However, the current season shows that not only has Ja consistently improved his attempts and made shots while shooting from downtown, he has improved even his efficiency. Over the last six games, he has landed 2.3 of his six shots per game with a success rate of 38.9%. He will definitely be a crucial player in the game against the Denver Nuggets.

Memphis Grizllies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant, G - De'Anthony Melton, F - Desmond Bane, F - Jaren Jackson Jr. C - Steven

Nuggets vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

Without a doubt, the Memphis Grizzlies are a skilled offensive team. They are capable of racking up points with a mix of slashing and perimeter shooting. However, as proven in the game against the Miami Heat, Memphis has had trouble scoring against defensively superior squads.

While they have scored 112 points per game, the Memphis Grizzlies scored only 103 points against the Heat, which has allowed opponents to score an average of only 97 points per game. We predict that the Denver Nuggets, who have given away only 96.8 points per game and will be an awfully tough opponent for the Memphis squad, will win the upcoming contest.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Grizzlies?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets game will be available for viewing locally on Bally Sports SE-MEM and Altitude. The game can also be watched online via NBA League Pass.

