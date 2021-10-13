Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 13th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will travel to the Paycom Center in Oklahoma to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

The Nuggets' preseason journey thus far has been the polar opposite of their fairytale 2020-21 regular season. The team has played three games and lost all of them. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has continued to perform well, but his phenomenal numbers have not translated to wins.

The Denver Nuggets have only two matches left before the regular season starts.

The reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has 10 PTS, 6 REB and 5 AST at the break.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder squad has only played two preseason games so far and have lost both (against the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks).

Rookie guard Josh Giddey has impressed the league with his ability to feed the ball and score. However, other squad members have been rather mediocre.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets' injury report only has Jamal Murray listed as "out." Murray is recovering from an ACL injury that shortened his 2020-21 regular season. With the usual recovery time after ACL surgery being 9-10 months, it is safe to assume that the point guard will miss much of the 2021-22 regular season as well.

On a positive note, Will Barton, who has been nursing a sprained ankle, will play for the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Player Name Status Reason Jamal Murray Out Right ACL surgery

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

Mamadi Diakite has joined the list of injured Oklahoma City Thunder players after suffering a hip injury that may put him out of the remaining matches. Meanwhile, Vit Krejci is yet to join the squad due to visa issues and will probably remain out for the rest of the preseason.

Kenrich Williams, the third player on the injury list, was also absent from the OKC's previous two games. He has been tending to his right great toe and will hopefully be completely healthy before the regular season begins.

Player Name Status Reason Mamadi Diakite Out Left hip injury Vit Krejci Out Personal Reasons Kenrich Williams Out Right great toe sprain

Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

With Will Barton rejoining the Denver Nuggets, the team now has a multitude of playing options. Barton, who is capable of playing both the shooting guard and small forward position, will be a great asset to the team from the bench.

Nah'Shon Lee "Bones" Hyland deserves a spot in Wednesday's starting five after dropping 21 points and gathering 8 rebounds against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is likely to join PJ Dozier, Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Porter Jr as the starting players for the Denver Nuggets.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are yet to find a lineup that works well. Having started with Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against the Bucks, Mark Daigneault will be anxious to find starters who can create early impact and tip the game in their favor.

We predict that OKC will start the upcoming game on Wednesday with Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, Aleksej Pokusevski and Mike Muscala.

Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Nah'Shon Lee Hyland | Shooting Guard - PJ Dozier | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic

Oklahoma City Thunder

Point Guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey | Small Forward - Luguentz Dort | Power Forward - Aleksej Pokusevski | Center - Mike Muscala

