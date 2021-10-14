Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - October 14th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA 2021-22 preseason game at the BOK Center on Thursday. The Nuggets are coming off a 108-99 defeat to the Thunder in their last outing. Meanwhile, for the Oklahoma City Thunder, it was their first win of the preseason.

Match Details

Fixture - Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Thursday, October 14th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Friday, October 15th, 2021; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - BOK Center, Tulsa, OK.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Denver Nuggets team huddle against the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets appear to be completely out of form in the preseason. Their loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder in their last game means the Nuggets have lost four consecutive preseason fixtures. So the Nuggets have several questions to answer heading into their second preseason meeting against the Thunder.

While the absence of Jamal Murray has greatly affected the Denver Nuggets, the side still possesses the likes of Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon among their ranks.

Gordon is the only Nuggets player from the aforementioned three who has played all of their preseason games so far. But he had a disappointing performance against the Thunder. Jokic and Porter Jr. put up decent numbers, but the rest of the team failed to follow suit.

Na'Shon Hyland continues to emerge as a bright prospect for the Denver Nuggets. But the team currently do not look like a title-contending side just yet.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic stands next to Draymond Green

Regardless of how the Denver Nuggets have fared this preseason, Nikola Jokic will always be their key player if he is available. Their offense is dependent on the passing of the big man, who is one of the most versatile playmaking superstars in the league.

NBA @NBA The reigning #KiaMVP is getting it done on both ends 🃏Nikola Jokic has 10 PTS, 6 REB and 5 AST at the break. The reigning #KiaMVP is getting it done on both ends 🃏Nikola Jokic has 10 PTS, 6 REB and 5 AST at the break. https://t.co/bGO4Vcpf9u

In Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Jokic recorded 22 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. If the Nuggets wish to secure their first win of the preseason, Jokic will have to do a better job of getting the rest of his team involved.

The leadership and overall contributions of the Nuggets' superstar and reigning league MVP could determine how effective the rest of the team would be heading into this game.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic.

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attempts to block a shot for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off their first win in the 2021-22 NBA preseason. They will look to ride this momentum to secure back-to-back wins against the Denver Nuggets.

The Thunder have one of the youngest rosters in the NBA heading into this season. With a number of draft picks lined up till the 2027 NBA Draft, the Thunder appear to be in rebuilding mode around their young star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder have made some questionable administrative decisions with regards to trades. But the current squad has some talented players in the mix. However, it seems unlikely that the OKC Thunder will make any noise in the heavily stacked Western Conference this season.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks to make a pass against the Dallas Mavericks' defense.

Although Josh Giddey was a great selection by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2021 NBA Draft, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still the franchise's primary star. Coming off an injury from the last season, Gilgeous-Alexander is taking time to return to his groove.

Gilgeous-Alexander has played in all of the Thunder's preseason games so far, but he is yet to display anything resembling a breakout performance. So this game against the Nuggets might be his opportunity to put his skills on display.

After receiving his rookie max extension this year, Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as the face of the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise. The young player could be an important element in the game against the Nuggets on Thursday.

Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Josh Giddey | F - Darius Bazley | F - Luguentz Dort | C - Derrick Favors.

Nuggets vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets should have won their last game against Oklahoma City Thunder, but came up short. But failure to do so raises doubts about their team balance and composition heading into the regular season.

However, considering the star power at their disposal, it would be difficult to bet against them. While the Thunder may just sneak one out from under the Nuggets again, it is more likely the Nuggets could turn things around this time.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Thunder?

The Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder game will have local coverage on the Thunder App and on the Oklahoma City Thunder's website. The game will also be available on an NBA League Pass subscription. Fans can also tune in to the preseason game on radio on WWLS 98.1 FM OKC.

