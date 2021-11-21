Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will head to Phoenix with the aim of playing the sensational Phoenix Suns for the second time this NBA season. In their debut game, Denver went all out and defeated Phoenix 110-98. However, the game scheduled for Sunday might not be a repeat of the previous result because of how Phoenix has developed this season.

The Valley of the Suns is scorching hot right now. They have 11 consecutive victories behind them, the current best streak in the league. Even the Golden State Warriors, who are leading the entire league, have not had such a reason this season.

The NBA Finalists of 2020-21 are on a mission and their mission is to have another go at the title. They are defensively one of the best teams in the league and have absolutely no problem devouring opponents that lack a dominating offense.

For the Denver Nuggets, a matchup with the Phoenix Suns will be a tough battle. They are on a three-loss streak and may play the upcoming game without their primary center, and although Aaron Gordon's defensive authority has helped them win over many other teams, the Suns' pick-and-roll game is the most formidable in the league and not an easy nut to crack.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets will travel to Phoenix with Nikola Jokic marked as questionable. The 6'11 center was absent during the 114-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls and will most likely not be present against the Suns either. Although his sprained right wrist has only pushed him to day-to-day status and is not too concerning, Denver would prefer to wait for Jokic to heal properly before sending him out to battle again.

Furthermore, Jamal Murray, Zeke Nnaji and Michael Porter Jr. will be the sidelined players on the Nuggets roster. Murray, who is not expected to return anytime soon because of an ACL tear, has not played a single game this season. Meanwhile, Porter Jr. is all set to miss his 8th consecutive game due to lower back pain.

Player Name Status Reason Nikola Jokic Questionable sprained right wrist Michael Porter Jr. Out Lower back pain Jamal Murray Out ACL injury Zeke Nnaji Out Sprained right ankle

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Dario Saric, who like Denver's Murray has remained sidelined for the entire season due to an ACL tear, is not expected to play anytime soon and may in fact miss the entire 2021-22 season.

Along with Saric, Abdel Nader and Frank Kaminsky are also listed as out for Sunday's game between the Nuggets and Phoenix Suns. Nader is undergoing right knee injury management and Kaminsky is healing from a sore right knee.

Player Name Status Reason Dario Saric Out ACL tear Abdel Nader Out Right knee injury management Frank Kaminsky Out Sore right knee

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets will play Jeff Green as the team's center in Jokic's absence. He will be joined by Aaron Gordon, who is averaging 13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and one block per game, and Will Barton on the frontcourt.

The backcourt, on the other hand, will be led by Monte Morris, who will start as the team's primary point guard, and Austin Rivers.

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul, one of the greatest point guards to ever live, will start against the Nuggets on the backcourt. Meanwhile, Devin Booker, the team's leading scorer, will be Paul's plus one guard.

The frontcourt will be handled by Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges. Ayton, who is one of the best rebounders in the league, is currently averaging 12.2 rebounds per game and will be a crucial player for the Suns.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Austin Rivers | Small Forward - Will Barton | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Jeff Green.

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton.

