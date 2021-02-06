Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - February 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center tonight in what is expected to be a high-scoring clash between two offensively potent teams. The Nuggets are fourth in the Western Conference standings with a 12-9 record, while the Kings are in the bottom half of the table with a 10-11 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, February 6th, 5:00 PM ET (Sunday, February 7th, 3:30 AM IST)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Denver Nuggets Preview

After a slow start to the season, the Denver Nuggets have rallied to reach the Western Conference's top half. However, they lost their last game against the LA Lakers and will be looking to bounce back with a win today. They have been the fourth-best offense in the NBA this season, averaging an incredible 115.5 points per game.

Head coach Mike Malone has made some tactical tweaks to the set-up in recent weeks, which has enabled the Nuggets to win some consecutive games. He will be coming up against a fragile Kings defense at the Golden 1 Center. Hence it won't be a surprise if Denver crosses the 140 point mark.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat

Serbian big Nikola Jokic has been in sublime form this season, averaging 26.1 points, 8.4 assists, and 11.6 rebounds per game.

The MVP frontrunner has carried the Denver Nuggets' offense on his shoulders. He will have to continue doing so, considering the team's playoff hopes are solely dependent on him.

The Denver Nuggets will count on him once again to have a strong outing against a weak Sacramento Kings outfit.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G- Jamal Murray, G- Will Barton, F- JaMychal Green, F- Paul Millsap, C- Nikola Jokic

.Sacramento Kings Preview

𝐍𝐨. 𝟑 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐩 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥.@BleacherReport ranked Sactown's five-man unit amongst the elite in the NBA.



📈 » https://t.co/gRM5lGCqeD pic.twitter.com/hwzHRNx8aT — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 6, 2021

The Sacramento Kings have won two games in a row and will now go into tonight's game with an intention to protect their home court and make it three wins in three. The only thing that can stop them from doing so is their subpar defense, which has seen them concede a league-worst 118.8 points per game.

Young guard De'Aaron Fox and veteran forward Harrison Barnes have been key cogs in the Sacramento Kings' recent success. Head coach Luke Walton will be hoping that the duo delivers once again today and inch closer towards a postseason berth.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings v New Orleans Pelicans

De'Aaron Fox has been a talisman for the Sacramento Kings this campaign, as he has managed to average 22.3 points and 6.6 assists per game.

The mercurial guard has made some game-changing plays in the final moments of games this season, which shows his ability to be a reliable clutch performer. Luke Walton has given the keys of his fast-paced offense to Fox, and it is safe to say he has not disappointed him even a bit.

Fox will have a big test to pass today, as accomplished defender Will Barton will most likely guard him.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G- De'Aaron Fox, G- Buddy Hield, F- Harrison Barnes, F- Marvin Bagley III, C- Richaun Holmes

Nuggets vs. Kings Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets have looked the better team so far, and have managed to win games despite not being great, which shows their ability to grind out wins. The Sacramento Kings struggle defensively, and fans can expect the Nuggets to win this fixture with a comfortable margin.

Where to Watch Nuggets vs. Kings

This game will be covered nationally on NBA TV. The Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings match will be available to view locally on ALT Network and NBCS California. International fans can catch this game on the NBA League Pass.

