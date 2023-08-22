Despite $5,000,000,000 net worth and global fame, Michael Jordan was once asked to change clothes at a Miami country club

Michael Jordan revolutionized the game of basketball and is considered the greatest NBA player of all time. He won the NBA championship and Finals MVP six times. He was a five-time NBA MVP. He also made the Chicago Bulls one of the greatest and most successful basketball brands in the world.

His career wasn't that illustrious from start to finish. Jordan retired twice from the NBA but returned to the league until his third and final retirement in 2003. He allegedly had gambling issues, which nearly affected his legacy.

During his first retirement (1993-1995), Michael Jordan spent time playing golf at an amateur and professional level. Although he wasn't as good as he was in basketball, he nonetheless participated in multiple tournaments.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He then joined the MLB (Major League Baseball) and signed a contract with the Chicago White Sox, a team owned by Bulls' owner Jerry Reinsdorf. Since he was not as good in the MLB as he used to be, he started spending most of his time in the minor league (similar to the NBA's G-League).

Michael improved when he participated in amateur tournaments that took place in country clubs.

The NBA legend continued to play golf after he retired from the league. He however once had to deal with a weird incident, given his fame and status.

Michael Jordan once violated the dress code while playing golf in a country club

Back in 2012, Michael Jordan had attended a golf tournament at the La Gorce Country Club in Miami where he was asked to change clothes so he could continue to play.

Jordan didn't pay attention and continued to play.

"I've been there many times and no one told me a thing. Then all of a sudden they come to me on the 11th hole and say I can't wear cargo shorts. Wow! The round is almost over and you want me to buy shorts now? Yeah, right!!" Michael Jordan told ESPN Chicago.

The country club didn't provide a statement on this weird incident.

However, Jordan wasn't disappointed at all, as it wouldn't be difficult for the star to get an invitation to play in a golf tournament where no dress code exists.

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Qualifying

After spending a couple of years playing baseball, Michael Jordan returned to the Bulls and dominated the league for another three years, winning three straight titles.

He then retired again only to return and play for the Washington Wizards. His final season (2002/03) was a tribute to everything he had accomplished in his 19-year career.

During his game vs. the Bulls at United Center, Chicago fans gave him a five-minute standing ovation as he exited the floor.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)