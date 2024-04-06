Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 6, 2024

There are only four games on the NBA schedule for Saturday night, including the Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets matchup. It's the fourth and final game between the two teams this season, with the Nets looking to win the season series for the sixth year in a row.

The Pistons have not won a season series against the Nets since the 2015-16 season. It has been a tough campaign in Detroit as the team is on pace to break the worst season in franchise history, set by the 1979-80 Pistons, who only won 16 games back then.

Both teams are already out of play-in contention and their season is basically over. However, the remaining games will help the respective franchises to see if their young cores finish the campaign strongly.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets game is on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports DET and WWOR-My9 in Brooklyn.

Moneyline: Pistons (+255) vs Nets (-312)

Spread: Pistons +9.5 (-111) vs Nets -9.5 (-111)

Total (O/U): Pistons o215.5 (-111) vs Nets u215.5 (-111)

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Detroit Pistons have only one win in their last 10 games and are currently on a three-game losing streak. They only have 13 wins this season and will need three more wins with five games remaining to at least tie the worst record in franchise history.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are just looking to finish the season strong and see if they can affect any seeding in the playoffs. The Nets will still play playoff teams such as the Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Detroit Pistons still have seven players on their injury report, including starters Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Stewart. Here's what Monty Williams' starting lineup could look like:

PG: Marcus Sasser | SG: Jaden Ivey | SF: Tosan Evbuomwan | PF: Troy Brown Jr. | C: Jalen Duren

The Pistons are likely to bring all of their players off the bench for this game. If it's a close game, Malachi Flynn, Chimezie Metu, Jared Rhoden and Jaylen Nowell are likely to get some minutes.

On the other hand, the Brooklyn Nets have players out on Saturday night. Head coach Jacque Vaughn is expected to stick to his current starting five consisting of:

PG: Dennis Schroder | SG: Cam Thomas | SF: Mikal Bridges | PF: Dorian Finney-Smith | C: Nick Claxton

Vaughn's current rotation also includes Cameron Johnson, Noah Clowney, Trendon Watford and Jalen Wilson.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets betting tips

Cam Thomas has an over/under of 26.5 points, which is higher than his season average. Thomas is coming off a 27-point night and has scored more than 26.5 points four times in his last five. Bet on the high-scoring guard to continue what he's doing.

Jalen Duren is favored to go under 14.5 points, which is higher than his season average. Duren has scored at least 15 points twice in his last five games. He's not really a scorer, so place your money on him to score less than 14.5 points.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The Brooklyn Nets are favored to beat the Detroit Pistons at home on Saturday night. The Nets have a much better roster than the Pistons, who are set to have the worst season in franchise history.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Nets will get the win, the Pistons will cover the +9.5 spread and the total will go over 215.5 points.

