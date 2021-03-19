Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Match Preview - March 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA 2020-21 action continues with a bottom-table matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

The Pistons are coming off a rare victory over the Toronto Raptors, while the Rockets are on an unfortunate 18-game losing streak.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, March 19th; 8:00 PM ET (Friday, March 19th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Houston Rockets Preview

Houston Rockets v Memphis Grizzlies

The Houston Rockets hold an 11-28 record this season, and their fortunes don't seem to be improving.

Seven of their players are either injured or questionable. Christian Wood and Victor Oladipo only recently came back from injury.

PJ Tucker has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, and their star center DeMarcus Cousins has also officially left the team. In addition, two players are on 10-day contracts, and we cannot expect any production from them this season.

Sources: Houston is trading PJ Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and Bucks’ 2022 first-round pick back to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson and 2023 unprotected first-round pick. Houston also gets right to swap its 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee's FRP pick unless it falls 1-9. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2021

Key Player - Christian Wood

Christian Wood

One of the few positives for the Houston Rockets has been Christian Wood's form. He is averaging career-highs in most statistical categories and is a prime candidate for the 'Most Improved Player award along with the Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant.

Wood has improved his outside shot, shooting almost 42% from deep. Although he has played just 18 games, he is averaging double-digit rebounds, with 10.2 boards a night.

CHRISTIAN WOOD DROPPED DRAYMOND 😱 pic.twitter.com/kEng8urW8l — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2021

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Kevin Porter Jr., G - Victor Oladipo, F - Danuel House Jr., F - Jae'Sean Tate, C - Christian Wood.

Detroit Pistons Preview

New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are coming off a great game against the Toronto Raptors. Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey combined for 51 points and led the team to victory despite the Raptors' Norman Powell exploding for 43 points. Six Pistons players scored in double digits, and a cohesive effort propelled them to a win.

Much like the Houston Rockets, the Detroit Pistons are in a rebuilding phase. They recently traded veteran guard Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks and Blake Griffin to the Brooklyn Nets.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant is the only scoring threat that the Detroit Pistons have in their lineup. He is the frontrunner for the Most Improved Player award, and several fans voted for him to be an All-Star this season.

Grant is also a solid defender, making him the best two-way player on the Pistons. He leads the team in minutes played, PER, points and blocks.

Jerami Grant to put the Raptors away pic.twitter.com/uzCZ3kNVHL — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 18, 2021

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Delon Wright, G - Dennis Smith Jr., F - Saddiq Bey, F - Jerami Grant, C - Mason Plumlee.

Pistons vs Rockets Match Prediction

The Detroit Pistons look like they can win this matchup as they are coming off a victory. The Houston Rockets, however, have Victor Oladipo and Christian Wood back in the squad and might end their losing streak after all.

It is important to note that both teams are in the lottery spots and probably don't intend to win the game in the first place. Grabbing losses and finishing at the bottom would guarantee them a high draft pick in the upcoming draft.

Where to watch the Pistons vs Rockets game

The Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets game will have local coverage on FOX Sports Detroit and AT&T Sportsnet - South. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

