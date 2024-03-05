Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 5, 2024

One of the nine scheduled games on Tuesday is the Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat. It's just the second meeting of the season between the two Eastern Conference teams, with the Heat winning the first one on Oct. 25 at the Kaseya Center.

It was a close 103-102 win for Miami, with Cade Cunningham missing the game-winning shot at the buzzer. Bam Adebayo had 22 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, while Jimmy Butler contributed 19 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Duncan Robinson was huge off the bench with 16 points in 20 minutes.

Tuesday's game will be the 126th regular-season matchup between the Pistons and the Heat. Miami has a three-game winning streak against Detroit since last season and has won eight of its last 10 meetings since Jan. 18, 2021.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "UD didn't take no sh*t" - Mario Chalmers reveals leadership role differences of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat game is on Tuesday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. It starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Sun.

Moneyline: Pistons (+485) vs Heat (-625)

Spread: Pistons +11 (-110) vs Heat -11 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pistons o217.5 (-105) vs Heat u217.5 (-115)

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat preview

The Pistons no longer have the worst record in the NBA. They might have only won two of their last 10 games but have been playing much better compared to how they fared in the first three months of the season.

Meanwhile, the Heat are starting to pick things up, with eight wins in their last 10 games. They are playing like a well-oiled machine that's ready for the postseason. They are seventh in the East but are just 1.5 games behind the No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers.

Also Read: "Him and Draymond need to go swing for swing" - Isaiah Stewart apologizing for punching Drew Eubanks has NBA fans mocking Pistons' forward

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat starting lineups

Quentin Grimes is the only player on the Detroit Pistons' injury report. Coach Monty Williams will likely use a starting lineup of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat will continue to be without Kevin Love, Tyler Herro, Josh Richardson and Dru Smith. Coach Erik Spoelstra is expected to have a starting five of Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic and Bam Adebayo.

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat betting tips

Jimmy Butler has an over/under of 23.5 points for Tuesday's game. He's projected to score 21.8 and go under. However, he's coming off a 37-point performance, so it could carry over against Detroit. Take the risk, and bet on Butler to score at least 24 points.

Cade Cunningham is projected to score 20.6 points and go slightly over 20.5 points. He's also favored to go over, as has scored at least 21 points in five of his last six games. He's coming off a nine-point stinker, but bet on him to bounce back and go over 20.5 points.

Bam Adebayo, meanwhile, is favored to go under 21.5 points against the Pistons. He has gone over 21.5 points four times in his last five contests. Take the risk, and bet on Adebayo to go over 21.5 points versus Jalen Duren.

Also Read: "Their a** kicked to Nuggets in Finals" - Former Mavericks forward smells trouble for Celtics coach if Boston fails to clinch 2024 NBA title

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat prediction

The Detroit Pistons are the heavy underdogs in their upcoming road game against the Miami Heat. The Pistons are one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, while the Heat have won eight of their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers are predicting the Heat to win the game and cover the spread and the total to go over.

Also Read: "Enough is enough" - Monty Williams berates NBA for poor officiating after no-call as Pistons get deprived of deserving win vs Knicks