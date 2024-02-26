Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2024

There are only four games on the NBA schedule for Monday, including the Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks. It's just the second meeting of the season between the two Eastern Conference teams, with the Knicks winning the first matchup back in November. Let's look at the game's preview, prediction and betting tips for Feb. 26.

The Knicks have won the last 13 matchups against the Pistons dating back to Feb. 8, 2020. The last time Detroit beat New York was on Nov. 6, 2019, when Andre Drummond was still an All-Star and Tony Snell was in the league scoring buckets.

Monday's game is the 396th regular-season meeting between the Pistons and the Knicks. The two franchises first faced each other way back on Nov. 3, 1948, when the Pistons were still in Forth Wayne. The Knicks are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 219-176.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks game is on Monday at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. It starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Detroit and the MSG Network in New York.

Moneyline: Pistons (+460) vs Knicks (-600)

Spread: Pistons +11 (-115) vs Knicks -11 (-105)

Total (O/U): Pistons -110 (o223) vs Knicks -110 (u223)

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks preview

The Detroit Pistons are entering Monday's game on a five-game losing streak. The Pistons have also lost eight of their last 10 games. They are coming off a close 112-109 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks were blown out by the Boston Celtics in their previous game. The Knicks were missing some key players, but they still managed to make things close in the first half before the Celtics pulled away in the second.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks starting lineups

The Detroit Pistons will miss two players on Monday – Marcus Sasser and Isaiah Stewart. Head coach Monty Williams will likely use a starting five consisting of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Simone Fontecchio, Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren.

On the other hand, the New York Knicks have three starters out due to injury – Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson. Head coach Tom Thibodeau will continue using a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks betting tips

Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 30.5 points against the Detroit Pistons. Brunson is projected to score at least 31 points and has done so in three of his last five games. Bet on the All-Star guard to score more than 31 points on Monday.

Cade Cunningham is projected to score 19 points against the New York Knicks, which is lower than his over/under of 21.5 points. Cunningham is also favored to go under, but has been on fire in his past two games. Bet on him to remain hot and continue his scoring streak.

Donte DiVincenzo is favored to go over 17.5 points and is projected to score 20.8 points on Monday night. DiVincenzo has only scored more than 18 points thrice in his last five contests. But go with the odds and bet on him to go over 17.5 points.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction

The New York Knicks are the heavy favorites to win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The Knicks are still missing some key players, but they're good enough to beat the lackluster Pistons, who might be the worst team in the NBA this season.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Knicks will get the win, the Pistons will cover the spread and the total will go over.

