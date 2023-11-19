The Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors NBA matchup is part of a nine-game slate for Sunday, Nov. 19. This is the first time both Eastern Conference teams will face this season, with the Raptors sweeping the Pistons in the last four games.

The Pistons are on a 10-game losing streak and languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a record of 2-11. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors have lost three of their last four games and are 5-7 on the season. Their two recent losses came against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics.

Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors game will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Ontario, Canada. The tip-off is at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, with the television broadcast rights given to TSN, BSN and NBALP.

All the television feeds can be seen through online live stream by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pistons (+215) vs Raptors (-260)

Spread: Pistons +6.5 (-110) vs -6.5 Raptors (-110)

Total (O/U): Pistons (u217.5) vs Raptors (o217.5)

Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors: Preview

Injuries have plagued the Pistons this season, with six players in the IL. Listed as 'questionable' is starting point guard Killian Hayes, while Jalen Duren is marked as 'out'.

Veterans Monte Morris, Joe Harris and Bojan Bogdanovic are expected to return by the end of late November, while Isaiah Livers will do so by early December.

The Raptors' IL list has fewer players - four. Otto Porter Jr. and OG Anunoby are listed as 'probable,' while Thaddeus Young is 'out'. Chrisitan Koloko is the only one with no timetable for return, as he has a lung problem.

Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted lineups

Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes are the best players on the team and will be manning the forward slots for the Raptors. Dennis Schroder and Gary Trent Jr. are the guards, while Jakol Poeltl is at center.

For the Pistons, if Killian Hayes is scratched, Alec Burks could start at guard along with Cade Cunningham. Kevin Knox and rookie Ausar Thompson started at forward for the Pistons in their last game, while Isaiah Stewart is at center.

Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors: Betting Tips

Cade Cunningham is given 21.5 points on the NBA props, but he missed the mark four straight times. Considering the trend, the safe pick is for him to go under, but risking to go over is not bad at all, as he's set to break out soon from this slump.

Like Cunningham, 22.5 points is the NBA props given to Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. He has gone over that mark three times in the last five games. Against the Pistons, he should feast on their small ball lineup and should go over again.

Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction

The Raptors have gone under the total three times in the last four games, while the Detroit Pistons went over twice in the last three. The Raptors have home-court advantage and should control the tempo and the total goes under.

The spread is at five points and we expect the Pistons to put up a better fight so we see it going under.