Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction & Match Preview - March 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA 2020-21 action continues as the Toronto Raptors host the Detroit Pistons at Amalie Arena tonight. The Raptors' recent resurgence has pushed them to the 5th spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a 17-17 record, while the Pistons are stuck at the bottom of the table. They have a 9-25 record in the East.

The game was shifted to Wednesday after a few Toronto Raptors players and staff, including head coach Nick Nurse, reportedly had Covid-19 related concerns.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 3rd; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, March 4th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida.

Detroit Pistons Preview

"#CoachCasey's foremost ask from the #Pistons in a year that's seen them buffeted by challenges is that they play through their mistakes and play hard. They've consistently done nothing but that."

📰: https://t.co/E6qUaMFs1d — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) March 2, 2021

The Detroit Pistons are on a losing streak, with their most recent loss coming against the New York Knicks. The Pistons have struggled on both ends of the floor this season, scoring just 107.5 points per game and conceding 112.

They have been inefficient while shooting from the field as well, making just 44% of their attempts. It is the fourth-worst mark in the league, something the Detroit Pistons really need to work on.

Josh Jackson has been putting up 13.5 points and a steal per game. He has managed to revive his career with the Pistons after struggling early on in the NBA.

Key Player- Jerami Grant

New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons

If not for the Detroit Pistons' poor record, Jerami Grant would have been a strong contender for an All-Star berth. The former OKC Thunder star has averaged 23.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per match while turning the ball over just twice. He is also tallying 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals per game, which shows his contribution on the defensive end.

Grant has been a menace in the paint this season and has also made teams pay on the perimeter. Hence, it is safe to say that head coach Dwayne Casey will be expecting a big game from the power forward tonight.

Detroit Piston Predicted Lineup

G- Dennis Smith Jr., G- Svi Mykhailiuk, F- Saddiq Bey, F- Jerami Grant, C- Mason Plumlee

Toronto Raptors Preview

Feels good to be back together on the court tonight.

After back-to-back losses, the Toronto Raptors rallied for a win against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. The 2019 champions will now be looking to build on it, especially after having a 3-day rest.

The Raptors' defense has been strong this season, conceding just 110.4 points per game. It makes them the eighth-best defense in the league, which is impressive, considering they do not have a dependable big.

Pascal Siakam has been in impressive form for the Toronto Raptors, averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Key Player- Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics

In Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam's absence, the responsibility of carrying the Toronto Raptors' offense will fall on Kyle Lowry's shoulders. Lowry has had a good season, tallying 18 points, 6 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game. He is also doing well on the defensive side of the ball, averaging 1.2 steals per game.

Lowry has made a major improvement in 3-point shooting, as the gritty guard is making 40.5% of his attempts from deep. The Detroit Pistons' defense will have to be wary of Kyle Lowry's shooting tonight or they could be staring at another loss.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G- Kyle Lowry, G- Norman Powell, F- DeAndre Bembry, F- Stanley Johnson, C- Chris Boucher

Pistons vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors are short-handed in this encounter, as they will be missing several key players like Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet. It is a perfect opportunity for the Detroit Pistons to register a win, which they should be able to do in all probability tonight.

Where to watch Pistons vs Raptors?

Local coverage of the game will be available on Fox Sports Detroit and The Sports Network. The game can also be live-streamed through the NBA League Pass.

