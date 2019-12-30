Dewayne Dedmon wants to be traded by the Sacramento Kings | NBA Trade Window

Dewayne Dedmon wants out of Sacramento

What's the rumor?

Over the past week, it has been heavily speculated that Dewayne Dedmon wanted to be traded by the Sacramento Kings, and the veteran has now come forward to confirm that he wants out of Sacramento. During an interview with Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, Dedmon confirmed that his lack of minutes has convinced him that he needs to change teams in the near future.

"I would like to be traded. I haven’t been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated... I want to be somewhere where I get to play. That’s my biggest thing. I’m trying to play and I’ve been told I’m no longer in the rotation here, so there’s really nothing to wait on."

In case you didn't know...

Following spells with the Warriors, 76ers, Magic, and Spurs - Dedmon spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and made a huge impact as he established himself as a starter for the first time. Over 128 appearances, Dedmon averaged 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per contest - and his performances were enough to convince the Kings to hand him a three-year, $40 million contract during the 2019 offseason.

Dedmon started the first four games of the season with the Kings, although he was soon replaced in the starting lineup by Richaun Holmes, and the 30-year-old is currently averaging just 4.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per contest.

The heart of the matter

Dedmon's stock around the league was high this summer following an impressive two-year stint with the Hawks, although the size of his new contract combined with his lack of form will make it difficult for the Kings to offload him. While Dedmon is desperate to leave, a move ahead of the trade deadline currently appears unlikely, although a team such as the Boston Celtics may make a late move.

What's next?

The Kings will be back in action tomorrow as they face the LA Clippers.

