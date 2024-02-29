"Dumbest individual in basketball": Fire Darvin Ham demand breaks out on Lakers Twitter despite scintillating win

On Wednesday, the LA Lakers fashioned an impressive come-from-behind victory over crosstown rivals, the LA Clippers. However, coach Darvin Ham still got the ire of their fans over what they believe to be his continued underwhelming performance in steering the team.

Led by LeBron James, the purple and gold came from 21 points down to pull the rug from under the Clippers, outscoring the latter 39-16 in the fourth quarter to turn the tables around and win 116-112.

‘The King’ accounted for 19 of the Lakers’ total output in the payoff period, anchored on five threes, to help his team to the gutsy victory.

While happy with their team’s come-from-behind win, LA Lakers fans expressed their displeasure over what they believed to be Ham’s ‘mishandling’ of the team.

They took social media to call for his head, and below are what some of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

@CarmeloJreal wrote: If he is not the dumbest individual in the basketball world, who is he?

@LakersFanBruh wrote: Darvin ham can’t coach

@CarmeloJreal wrote: Put Darvin Ham in Celtics, and they are a 0.500 team. Give Lakers no head coach, and they are 10 games over 0.500 Give them Ty Lue and they are a top 3 seed in the league. Easily.

@CarmeloJreal wrote: Super human LeBron vs brain dead Darvin Ham right now

@GaryLeeAcosta wrote: Lakers go on a 4-0 run… Ty Lue: Timeout! Clippers go on a 15-3 run. Darvin Ham:

@anneLA75 wrote: Bron saved ham tonight

@FFrancis__10 wrote: darvin ham just let lebron run the offense cuz he dont have any plays to run

@Casbro_uow wrote: Darvin Ham did “NOTHING”, just put LeBron on the ground and the Lakers won the game tonight！ Should not Ham be fired !?

@fobita wrote: .@Lakers so trash right now. @JeanieBuss has forced us to endure Darvin Ham's pathetic coaching or lack of it this far. The most pedestrian defending you will ever see is on display vs the Clippers right now.

@KarinAbcarians wrote: Lakers make a nice run, Clippers unload the clip, Darvin Ham fondles his pockets the entire time….rinse repeat

Darvin Ham praises LeBron James, Lakers for gutsy win over Clippers

The LA Lakers came from behind to defeat the LA Clippers in their final Hallway Series on Wednesday night, and coach Darvin Ham was all praises to his team, particularly LeBron James, for its scintillating effort.

‘The King’ poured in 19 of his game-high 34 points in their pivotal payoff period run, where he drained five triples to spark the ferocious charge-back.

All of the Lakers starters scored in double-digits, with Anthony Davis tallying a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell had 18 points, with Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves adding 17 and 13 points, respectively.

Following the game, Ham praised his team and spoke of how the big win was going to be a boost for them moving forward.

He said by way of the Los Angeles Times:

“We needed one of these.”

Ham went on to give credit to James for his Herculean effort, saying:

“He left his cape under the bench.”

The match was the last regular season game between the Lakers and the Clippers as co-tenants at Crypto.com Arena, as the Clippers are set to move to their own Intuit Dome.