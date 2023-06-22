Fact Check: Are Warriors trading Jonathan Kuminga to Heat? Debunking trade rumors about former NBA champion

Jonathan Kuminga has just ended a strong sophomore season for the Golden State Warriors, showing signs of improvement. Even so, there was a recent Twitter post involving Kuminga as part of a potential trade package that could make him a member of the Miami Heat.

Kuminga was part of a post that the Twitter account Buttcrack Sports made. In the tweet, the parody account announced that the Warriors were trading the second-year forward to the Miami Heat in exchange for the recently retired Udonis Haslem.

This report isn't official as Buttcrack Sports is known for trolling fans with its posts. It has also included in its account introduction that the page tweets satire. This isn't the first instance where the account has fooled a few people with its misleading headlines.

Before this misleading report, the account posted about a trade involving the New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson getting shipped to the Charlotte Hornets for the third pick of this year's draft. But that wasn't factual, and the Pelicans haven't announced their plans for Zion.

Aside from Buttcrack Sports, the account Ballsack Sports is also one account on Twitter that NBA fans should be careful with. Although the two accounts focus on parody, there have been a few people who have been fooled by their posts.

Jonathan Kuminga has drawn some interest from other teams ahead of the draft

Jonathan Kuminga

The Warriors have started to make moves this offseason to keep Draymond Green this summer. He recently declined his $27.5 million player option, making him an unrestricted free agent. With their recent move to trade Jordan Poole for Chris Paul to make room for Green, it's possible that the team could trade Jonathan Kuminga.

It looks like the Warriors aren't done competing for titles as they've expressed their interest in winning following their move to free up some cap space. With this, Kuminga could be moved during the draft as he's also gained some attention from other teams that have offered their picks to Golden State.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski shared that teams have reached out to the Warriors, but it's still unsure if Kuminga will be dealt with soon.

"There's some teams on the board tonight ahead of the Warriors, who are curious about the value of maybe trying to bring on Jonathan Kuminga to trade out one of their picks," Wojnarowski said. "But there's certainly some teams who've had some conversations with the Warriors about him."

