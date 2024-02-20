Fact Check: Did Josh Giddey repost Liv Cook's TikTok video? Debunking viral tweet

A few months after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl, Josh Giddey seemingly reposted a video of the alleged victim. Giddey was even under investigation by the police and the NBA due to the seriousness of the allegations. But did the OKC Thunder repost a TikTok video of Liv Cook?

An NBA page on X called Mark Jackson's Burner shared an image of Giddey reposting a video of Cook on TikTok. However, it should be pointed out that the account is a parody page known for spreading hilarious posts and fake news for entertainment.

Giddey does have an official TikTok account with almost 1 million followers, but it has been inactive since September. The image shared on X also has the wrong display picture from Giddey's TikTok account.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the alleged repost made by the 21-year-old Thunder star:

Expand Tweet

Here's the display picture of Giddey's official TikTok account:

Josh Giddey's TikTok account

Also Read: "I'm not as charismatic as my peers" - Kevin Durant dissects his unique leadership style beyond the camera's charm

Police close Josh Giddey without facing any charges

The alleged encounter between Josh Giddey and Liv Cook reportedly happened in Newport Beach, California. That's why the Newport Beach Police Department began investigating the matter, including Cook and her family, who hired famous lawyer Gloria Allred to represent them.

Despite hiring a top attorney, the girl's family did not want to cooperate with authorities regarding the investigation. That left the police without a choice but to close the matter and not charge Giddey with anything.

"After a thorough and exhaustive examination, we have completed our investigation into information that was circulating on social media involving Josh Giddey," the Newport Police said in a statement. "Our detectives have reviewed all of the available information and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey."

Also Read: "Insane strength man" - NBA fans extend support and admiration to Scot Pollard post-heart transplant

Scottie Pippen praises Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls legend and six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen was in Australia recently to help launch NBL's 2023-24 playoff series. Pippen was also in attendance at the start of the season, which injected some buzz around the league.

In an interview with Fox Sports Australia, Pippen was asked about his thoughts on Josh Giddey and the OKC Thunder. He praised the Thunder's coaching staff while also pointing out Giddey's potential as a star.

"I am confident he'll improve," Pippen said. "Oklahoma City has a great staff. His growth and development will continue to happen over the next three to five years. We have all seen a huge jump. … It's just a matter of him maturing physically as well as mentally, when that all comes together, you will see a different player."

Also Read: "He'll tell your a**" - Former Lakers champion reveals truth behind Kobe Bryant's unwillingness to pass