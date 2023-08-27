Fact Check: Did LeBron James shave his head for 2023-24 NBA season? Debunking rumors of 'King' going Michael Jordan mode at 39 years of age

An image of LeBron James in which he is seen clean-shaven with a bald head is going viral, and fans on social media cannot believe their eyes.

James is entering his 21st season and can still be considered one of the league's top players. At 38 years old, he averaged 28.9 points per game, unprecedented for a player his age. He led the LA Lakers to the Western Conference finals last season after defeating Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the second round.

After his bald image went viral, it didn't take long for the Michael Jordan comparisons to flood on social media. Jordan was bald for much of his career, and fans believe James is trying to replicate the Bulls Legend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

However, the image is fake and doctored. The post was by "Buttcrack Sports," which uses their false news reports to educate social media users not to believe everything they read on the internet. It is a popular parody account known for its satirical posts that fans love to eat up.

Additionally, the LA Lakers' watermark is visible in the image, and the organization hasn't posted any such picture on any of its social media handles.

And lastly, although LeBron James could be wearing an old jersey, he is wearing the No. 6 in the image. He recently announced that he is returning to No. 23 for next season.

LeBron James to return to jersey No. 23 for this season

LeBron James of the LA Lakers in 2019

LeBron James announced that he will change his uniform number from 6 back to 23 for the upcoming season in honor of the Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell.

Expand Tweet

James wore No. 6 for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. He wore it during his time in Miami.

However, he is now returning to No. 23, which he wore when he won the championship in 2020. Lakers president Jeanie Buss has said the organization will retire James' jersey when he retires.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)

Poll : Which version of LeBron James is better? No. 6 - Miami No. 23 - Cleveland (Second stint) 0 votes