Fact check: Did NBA 2K24 release in stores? Viral rumors debunked

NBA fans are anxiously awaiting the imminent release of NBA 2K24. The 2K video game franchise commonly releases the latest installment of the game ahead of every NBA season.

Every installment of the game since 2K16 has been released in the month of September. However, fans were caught off guard by some fake news on Monday claiming that the game has already been released in select stores.

The fake news comes courtesy of Buttcrack Sports, one of the most prominent satirical sports news companies. However, despite Buttcrack Sports making it clear in its Twitter bio that its posts aren’t factual, there are always a few who fall for the company’s shenanigans.

As for the actual release date of NBA 2K24, it will be released on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

It will be made available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The game will not offer an early access period, so it will be made available to everyone on the same day.

Kobe Bryant honored as NBA 2K24 cover athlete

Earlier this summer, it was announced that late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant would be honored as the NBA 2K24 cover athlete.

That includes a regular “Kobe Bryant Edition” of the game as well as a special “Black Mamba Edition.” It comes as 2K typically creates multiple versions of the game with different features for marketing purposes.

NBA 2K24 will also honor Bryant through its “Mamba Moments” mode where players can replay some of the most iconic moments from the Lakers legend’s storied 20-year career.

2K implemented a similar popular feature last year (NBA 2K23) with the “Jordan Challenge.” That mode allowed fans to replay memorable moments from Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's illustrious 15-year career. So, the Mamba Moments feature should be a major hit among Bryant’s immense fanbase.

