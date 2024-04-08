Fact Check: Did Zach Edey fail Purdue exams making him ineligible for NBA Draft? Debunking viral rumor

Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers are one win away from winning their first-NCAA championship. Edey is also expected to enter this year's NBA draft, but a viral rumor suggests that he failed his final exams and won't be eligible to get selected.

According to NBA Centel on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Purdue big man is ineligible for the NBA draft after flunking his final exams. He could return for an extra year of eligibility for the Boilermakers because of the COVID-19 pandemic waiver.

However, it should be pointed out that NBA Centel is a parody and satire page meant to troll basketball fans. Edey doesn't need to pass his final exams to be eligible for the draft.

He was eligible after completing his freshman season in 2021. He will not return for his fifth year, as he has already declared for the draft.

Will Zach Edey get drafted?

According to ESPN's latest NBA draft rankings, Zach Edey is the No. 13 prospect in this year's class. He moved up two spots from the last rankings due to his showing in the NCAA tournament.

Jonathan Givony called Edey one of the most dominant players in the history of college basketball. Givony credited the big man's improvement of his speed, conditioning, mobility and defense in his senior season as one of the reasons for his rise in NBA draft boards.

Edey was even compared with New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas, who is known for his physicality and presence in the paint. There has been a renaissance of big men in the NBA recently, so the 21-year-old would fit in quite nicely.

Zach Edey gets advice from Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal dubbed Zach Edey as "Zachille O'Neal" after the senior big man became the first player to have at least 20 points and three blocks in the NCAA tournament since the LSU legend did so in 1992.

O'Neal was even on hand to watch Edey lead Purdue to a win over NC State for a place in the championship final. Edey finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. He said after the game how invaluable the advice Shaq gave him recently.

"He's been through it all and had a whole career," Edey said. "Just kind of being able to pick his brain and understand how he went through some things and dealt with some things is invaluable." [H/T USA Today]

