Fact Check: Has Ja Morant issued a response for his suspension from Grizzlies after latest gun flashing incident?

Ja Morant finds himself in a lot of trouble after receiving yet another suspension for a gun incident. However, in light of the severity of the situation, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar has yet to produce a statement to explain his actions.

Morant continues to gain a reputation around the league as a bit of a loose cannon. Although his naturally charismatic demeanor earned him a lot of adulation from fans worldwide, he finds himself in a polar opposite situation now.

Roughly two months ago, Morant was suspended by the NBA for a period of 10 days after being seen flashing a gun on an Instagram Live in Denver. The video itself became a massive problem that even led to a police investigation.

Although the youngster faced some backlash due to the incident, he also owned up to his actions and promised to make an effort to work on himself. Naturally, for the fans, this painted a rosy picture for Morant's growth as an individual.

However, the Grizzlies star finds himself back at square one after being seen flashing another gun in a car on social media.

ryan 🤿 @scubaryan_ nah even Ja Morant homeboy knew he was tripping looking how fast he moved the camera away nah even Ja Morant homeboy knew he was tripping looking how fast he moved the camera away 😭 https://t.co/OI51VDVrMz

The Memphis Grizzlies organization took swift action and suspended Ja from all team-related activities. In light of all of this, it is surprising that Morant hasn't produced a statement as of yet.

Considering that this is the second incident in a short time, Ja is due to face some serious consequences.

Ja Morant may face a long suspension

As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, team executives have been pressuring the NBA to take some serious action against Morant. Needless to say, a lengthy suspension is expected.

Suspension may still be a lighter punishment when compared to how the NBA dealt with the Gilbert Arenas controversy in the past. Considering how the first incident impacted his brand sponsorships, Morant is likely to face harsher consequences after this latest one.

The Grizzlies guard is due to earn north of $190 million over the next five years. This sees him tied to the franchise till the 2027-28 season at the least. While Memphis may not necessarily choose to move him, they will need to be extremely careful with how they manage this situation.

