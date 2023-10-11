Seven-year NBA veteran Dillon Brooks has had his fair share of in-game league ejections for various reasons. One of the most recent came in the opening round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers last season where he was tossed just 17 seconds in the second half.

It came in Game 3 of Memphis’ first-round playoff showdown against the Lakers. Brooks, who was then playing for the Grizzlies, was sent off the court after striking LA superstar LeBron James.

After the officials reviewed the play, it was ruled a flagrant foul 2 for its unnecessary and excessive nature, leading him to be removed from the game at the 11:43 mark of the third quarter and the Lakers ahead, 53-37.

Los Angeles went on to win the game 111-101 to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series, and later on completed an upset of higher-ranked Memphis, 4-2.

Dillon Brooks, however, was not suspended following his ejection in Game 3.

But while Brooks’ removal from a game was “fast” in its own way, coming just 17 seconds into the second half, it is not the fastest in NBA history. That distinction belongs to long-time San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who was tossed just 63 seconds in a game.

The incident took place in April of 2019 in a game against the Denver Nuggets. While Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge was making a move down the post, Paul Millsap was in his face and made the former miss his shot. Popovich was furious over the non-call, called a timeout and continued to protest to referee Mike Ayotte.

The Spurs coach was subsequently hit with two technical fouls, meriting an ejection. In the end, San Antonio lost the game 113-85.

Popovich’s ejection broke the previous fastest mark set by late Washington Wizards coach Flip Saunders, who was tossed 1:46 into a game against the Celtics in Boston in 2012.

Dillon Brooks takes his talents to Houston

After playing six years in Memphis where he established himself as one of the league’s hard-nosed defenders and enforcers, Dillon Brooks signed with the Houston Rockets this offseason. His contract is for four years, worth $80 million, and will see him start at the small forward position.

Despite having a “down” season last year where he averaged 14.3 points, on a career-low 39.6% shooting from the field, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists, the Rockets decided to get the services of the Oregon product to shore up their perimeter defense.

With the Rockets, he joins another high-profile free-agent signing, All-Star Fred VanVleet, in helping the team’s thrust, under the baton of new head coach Ime Udoka. Last season, Houston finished 14th in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.