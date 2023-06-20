Fact Check: Is Ja Morant the cover star of NBA 2K24? Viral picture debunked as memes erupt online

Ja Morant made headlines for the wrong reasons last week after the NBA announced his 25-game suspension at the start of next season. So why is there a viral image of Morant on the cover of NBA 2K24?

Buttcrack Sports announced on Twitter that the Memphis Grizzlies guard will be the next cover star of the popular video game franchise. Morant follows the footsteps of players such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as NBA 2K cover athletes.

Buttcrack Sports @ButtCrackSports BREAKING: Ja Morant has been announced as the cover athlete for NBA 2K24 BREAKING: Ja Morant has been announced as the cover athlete for NBA 2K24 https://t.co/qfAjaLE436

However, Buttcrack Sports is a satire and parody account on Twitter. That means Ja Morant is not on the cover of NBA 2K24. It's also probably not a good move for 2K Sports to reward Morant by making him their cover athlete. NBA 2K24 will be released later this year around September.

It also didn't stop fans to make memes about the Morant cover. One fan shared concept art for the popular game Grand Theft Auto with Morant on the cover:

Another fan claimed that if Morant is on the cover of NBA 2K24, people who will buy the game will receive an action figure.

There was also a hilarious meme of Morant wearing street clothes while on the bench for NBA 2K23.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Photo goes viral of Ja Morant suspended on the bench in NBA 2K Photo goes viral of Ja Morant suspended on the bench in NBA 2K 👀 https://t.co/792KrZdZAs

Here are other reactions to Morant's viral NBA 2K cover concept art:

Anifex @AnifexIv @ButtCrackSports This is a better cover to be honest @ButtCrackSports This is a better cover to be honest https://t.co/dOpyA9v4io

It should also be noted that the Ja Morant concept cover art was made by @zgvisualz on Instagram. The page has done several concept cover art for NBA 2K24.

Here are some of them featuring Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic, Jimmy Butler and Kobe Bryant:

Was Ja Morant holding a toy gun on his second viral Instagram Live?

Ja Morant allegedly held a toy gun after his second Instagram Live video. (Photo: TMZ Sports/YouTube)

There were rumors before the NBA announced Ja Morant's punishment that he was holding a toy gun on the second Instagram Live video that went viral. Claudia Jordan of The Breakfast Club even claimed the NBA knew that Morant was not holding a real gun.

According to TMZ Sports, Morant filmed himself playing with the toy gun on the same day he was caught on Instagram Live. The video below shows a man with similar tattoos as the Memphis Grizzlies superstar lighting candles with a gun lighter.

Morant allegedly recorded the video to prove to his family and friends that he did not have a real gun with him. Nevertheless, the NBA still suspended him for 25 games, which Morant and the NBPA will likely appeal.

