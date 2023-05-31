Fact Check: Is John Beasley related to Malik Beasley? Tributes pour in as veteran actor dies aged 79

Malik Beasley is an American professional basketball player for the LA Lakers, while John Beasley is a veteran actor from Omaha, Nebraska. Are the two Beasley's related? Let's take a look at their relationship.

The Lakers guard is the grandson of the actor known for roles in movies such as Rudy and The Sum of All Fears. Malik paid tribute to his grandfather, who sadly passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in Omaha.

"To the man who put the Beasleys on the map, I can't believe this day came," Malik wrote on Instagram. "I honestly thought you were invincible and you still are. You taught me my first golf lesson, you taught me how to handle the big lights and success. Damn, grandpa. I wanted to see you this summer.

"This is tough for me man. I'm glad you were at least asleep. You are in a better place and I know you will be looking after me."

John Beasley was 79 years old at the time of his death. He left behind his wife, Judy, and two sons, Michael and Tyrone. Malik Beasley is the son of Michael, who played professional basketball abroad in Chile, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

The deceased actor also had roles in films such as The General's Daughter, Walking Tall, The Purge: Anarchy and Sinister 2. His last acting role was in the 2022 movie Firestarter. He also appeared on television shows like Everwood, The Soul Man and Shots Fired.

Fans on social media paid tribute to the veteran actor. Here are some of the best:

Candice @Candypooh If you are an #Everwood fan we lost our papa "Irv Harper" aka John Beasley ..my thoughts and prayers goes out to his family including his grandson Malik who plays for #Lakers ,his #Everwood family, friends and fans. If you are an #Everwood fan we lost our papa "Irv Harper" aka John Beasley ..my thoughts and prayers goes out to his family including his grandson Malik who plays for #Lakers,his #Everwood family, friends and fans. https://t.co/IEGiIt2RGC

Luke Barnett 👨🏻‍🍼 @LukeBarnett RIP John Beasley. A great character actor who didn't get into acting till his mid-40's. Inspiring career, sad loss. RIP John Beasley. A great character actor who didn't get into acting till his mid-40's. Inspiring career, sad loss. https://t.co/4VvC4qxuEO

Mike'l Severe @MikelSevere I remember the first time John Beasley came into the studio. Had to be in his 60s but he was still pretty intimidating. Those who knew said John was a pretty good LB back in his day. I told him I loved the show Everwood and then he brought that up every other time I saw him. RIP I remember the first time John Beasley came into the studio. Had to be in his 60s but he was still pretty intimidating. Those who knew said John was a pretty good LB back in his day. I told him I loved the show Everwood and then he brought that up every other time I saw him. RIP

Kalé Searcy @KSearcyTV So heartbreaking to hear of John Beasley’s passing. Very thankful to be able to meet him, interview him and listen to his passion and wisdom. My thoughts go out to the family and the hundreds he impacted. He will definitely be missed! So heartbreaking to hear of John Beasley’s passing. Very thankful to be able to meet him, interview him and listen to his passion and wisdom. My thoughts go out to the family and the hundreds he impacted. He will definitely be missed! https://t.co/NkhvF4Jw2Q

Dirk Chatelain @dirkchatelain News of John Beasley's death is beyond heartbreaking. His acting talent was immense, sure. His career was a remarkable story. But it all derived from his warmth & kindness. His voice, his smile, his laugh ... you just gravitated to him. One of the best men Omaha ever produced. News of John Beasley's death is beyond heartbreaking. His acting talent was immense, sure. His career was a remarkable story. But it all derived from his warmth & kindness. His voice, his smile, his laugh ... you just gravitated to him. One of the best men Omaha ever produced.

Malik Beasley's basketball career

Malik Beasley during his time with the Denver Nuggets

Malik Beasley was a top high school player in Georgia and was a four-star recruit in the class of 2015. Beasley played one season at Florida State before declaring for the 2016 NBA draft. He was picked No. 19 overall by the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

Beasley spent the majority of his rookie season at the NBA G League for the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He was with the Nuggets for the most of his second year in the league, but only averaged 9.4 minutes per game in 62 games played.

The Atlanta native finally had his breakout campaign in the 2018-19 season. He was one of the top players off the bench in Denver, averaging 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Midway through the 2019-20 season, Beasley was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He established himself as an important part of the Timberwolves' rotation during his two-year stay. He spent half a year for the Utah Jazz before the LA Lakers acquired him before the trade deadline this season.

