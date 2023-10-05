NBA teams have opened their training camps, and preseason games will start on Thursday with the Dallas Mavericks taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi. The start of the regular season will take place on Oct. 24.

Most teams have bolstered their rosters. This year, the league made a few changes to the rules to contain load management and ensure that players will be available for the majority of games, if healthy.

Thus, a team will not be allowed to rest more than one star player in each game, while players will be eligible for the major individual awards, like the MVP and DPOY, only if they play 65 or more games. This could give extra motivation to players to participate in more games.

With that in mind, here's a look at five players that we expect to play the most games this season:

Fantasy Basketball 2023: 5 players who are expected to play most games in NBA 2023-24 season

#5, Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Jalen Brunson aims to go a step further with the New York Knicks, after reaching the Eastern Conference semifinals last season.

He is coming off a year where he appeared in 68 games, so we expect him to play an identical number of games this season. In his five-year NBA career, he has played less than 68 games only once (57, in the 2019-20).

#4, Russell Westbrook (LA Clippers)

Russell Westbrook

A 15-year veteran, Russell Westbrook has played 65 or less games only twice (46 in 2013-14 and 57 in 2019-20). Over the past three years, he has appeared in 73 (twice) and 78 games, respectively.

Given that the Clippers will rely a lot on him, alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, we should expect him to play 70 or more games for another season, should he remain healthy.

#3, Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are in a win-now mode after landing Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. Tatum is expected to lead the way again for the 17-time NBA champions, alongside Jaylen Brown.

Tatum has played 74 or more games in four of his six years in the league. At the same time, he appeared in 66 in the 2019-20 season and 64 in the 2020-21 season. Barring any setbacks, he should be in for another season with 74-plus appearances.

#2, Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Nikola Jokic

The two-time NBA MVP and reigning champion with the Denver Nuggets is preparing for a title-defending season. He is the undisputed leader of the Nuggets and the one that runs most plays, along with Jamal Murray.

We expect him to play in the vast majority of the games, as he has played 72 or more games in seven of his eight years in the league. Last year, he made 69 regular-season appearances.

#1, Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets)

He should play all games this season if he is healthy. First of all, he is one of the Brooklyn Nets' leaders and has a key role in the system, while he has played all 82 games in consecutive years (2022, 2023).

Last year, following his trade from the Phoenix Suns, he appeared in 83 games. In five years in the NBA, he has never played less than 72 games in a season.