FIBA World Cup 2023 Final: Date, time, how to watch, and more

The FIBA World Cup 2023 is getting closer to its finale with the Final scheduled to take place this Sunday, September 10, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Serbia rallied past Canada in the first semi-final (95-86) and booked its ticket to the Final. Their opponent will be either Team USA or Germany, with the game being in progress at the time of writing.

Serbia vs. Team USA or Germany: FIBA World Cup Final Game details

Teams: Serbia vs. Team USA or Germany

Date & Time: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 8.40 a.m. ET

Venue: Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines.

Serbia vs. Team USA or Germany, FIBA World Cup 2023 Final: How to watch

The Final of the FIBA World Cup 2023 will be streamed via FIBA's official streaming platform, Courtside 1891.

In the United States, the game will be streamed via ESPN+. Fans have to subscribe to the respective platforms, as they can't watch the game for free.

Serbia vs Team USA or Germany: Team rosters

Serbia roster

Filip Petrusev

Nikola Jovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Vanja Marinkovic

Ognjen Dobric

Dusan Ristic

Marko Guduric

Stefan Jovic

Dejan Davidovac

Borisa Simanic

Aleksa Avramovic

Nikola Milutinov

Team USA roster

Tyrese Haliburton

Mikal Bridges

Cameron Johnson

Brandon Ingram

Paolo Banchero

Bobby Portis

Anthony Edwards

Jalen Brunson

Josh Hart

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Walker Kessler

Austin Reaves

Germany roster

Isaac Bonga

Maodo Lo

Niels Giffey

Johannes Voigtmann

Franz Wagner

Daniel Theis

Moritz Wagner

Dennis Schroder

Justus Hollatz

Johannes Thiemann

Andreas Obst

David Kramer

Serbia vs Team or Germany: Team Comparison

Serbia has the momentum on its side after their impressive run to the Final of the FIBA World Cup 2023. The Serbians faced elimination after their second-round defeat to Italy, but they have bounced back since then.

Serbia played three elimination games and dominated all three of them (vs. the Dominican Republic, Lithuania and Canada), advancing to the FIBA World Cup Final for the first time since 2014.

Led by Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nikola Milutinov, and with an excellent supporting cast around them, the Serbians have found balance on both ends, and have a great chance of winning it all in the Final.

For their part, Team USA faced a major upset with their second-round loss to Lithuania (104-110), but this was a wake-up call for them, as they crushed Italy in the quarter-finals (63-100).

Anthony Edwards leads the way for the Americans in the tournament, with Jalen Brunson as the co-star. Following their defeat to the Lithuanians, the Americans understood that only defense and physicality will lead them to the Final and a shot at the gold medal.

World Cup US Lithuania Basketball

Meanwhile, Germany remains the sole undefeated team in the FIBA World Cup (6-0). The Germans have been consistent all tournament long, but came a step away from elimination in the quarter-finals.

Davis Bertans missed the game-winning three, though, and Germany defeated Latvia (81-79) to reach the Top-4 and clinch its spot in the 2024 Olympic Games.

Germany has one of the best and deepest rosters in the FIBA World Cup, with Dennis Schroder and Wagner brothers (Franz and Moritz) leading the way.

Rebounding and defense will be key in the Final, especially if Team USA is in it, since the Americans are the best team in transition and physicality. We expect a hard-fought battle in this one, as Serbia has the momentum on its side, but Team USA and Germany will not go down without a fight.