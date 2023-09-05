Germany vs Latvia Basketball Preview: Predictions, odds and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Germany and Latvia collide in the quarter-finals of the FIBA World Cup 2023 in a high-stakes battle in Manila, Philippines.

Both teams will put everything on the line in this elimination game, with the winner advancing to the Top-4.

Let's take a look at this matchup between two teams that have played excellent basketball in the tournament so far.

Germany has been undefeated in the FIBA World Cup 2023, joining Lithuania with a 5-0 record. The Germans are playing very well on both ends and are coming off an impressive 100-71 victory over Slovenia, which handed them the top place of Group K in the Second Round.

Aside from the late thriller vs Australia in the opening round (82-85), Gordon Herbert's players have dominated their opponents, winning by an average of 25 points in these four games.

Meanwhile, Latvia has been the pleasant surprise of the FIBA World Cup. With Kristaps Porzingis out, nobody was expecting the Latvians to reach the Top-8 in their maiden FIBA World Cup appearance.

Instead, they stunned France and eliminated them from the tournament and survived a late thriller vs reigning champions, Spain, which put them back on track in the qualification battle. Eventually, they dominated Brazil in a must-win game and will now play for a spot in the Top-4.

Germany vs Latvia 2023 FIBA World Cup preview

Germany v Slovenia: Group K - FIBA Basketball World Cup

The two European teams face off for the first time in the FIBA World Cup. In the EuroBasket, they have collided five times with Germany leading this series 3-2. Their last meeting took place back in 2011.

Dennis Schroder is clearly the leader of the Germany team. He is averaging 19.8 ppg and 6.8 apg on 26 minutes on the floor for a team-leading PIR of 21.2. Moritz Wagner has been great inside the paint with 13.0 points and 6.0 rpg for a PIR of 16.4.

Germany has a deep and talented roster with seven players averaging double-digit PIR, while coach Gordon Herbert will be waiting to see whether star guard Franz Wagner will be good to go. Wagner has been out with an ankle injury he suffered in the FIBA World Cup opener.

Meanwhile, Latvia has been playing without two of its stars, Porzingis and Dairis Bertans. Both are out with injuries.

Like Germany, seven players average double-digit PIR, while Andrejs Gazulis and Rolands Smits lead the Latvians in scoring with 13.4 ppg. Arturs Zagars is having a fantastic FIBA World Cup campaign with 12.2 ppg and 5.6 apg, but he will have his most difficult task on Wednesday, as he will have to orchestrate his team's offense and contain Dennis Schroder on the other end.

Germany vs. Latvia predictions and odds

World Cup Brazil Latvia Basketball

Germany has been unstoppable in the FIBA World Cup and it will be an upset if they don't reach the Top-4, as they fight for their first World Cup podium finish since 2002 (third place).

Meanwhile, the Latvians want to maintain the momentum heading into this one and upset another powerhouse after Spain and France.

Three-point shooting will be key on Wednesday, as both teams shoot very well from beyond the arc (Germany 12.6 threes per game and Latvia 13.2). Whoever hits an identical number will take the upper hand. We should expect Germany to win this one, but Latvia will fight until the end.

Over/Under: Germany O 170.0 (-108) / U 170.0 (-112)

Against the spread: Germany -8.5 (-112) / Latvia +8.5 (+112)

Latvia roster

Rodions Kurucs

Davis Bertans

Rolands Smits

Arturs Strautins

Klavs Cavars

Aigars Skele

Andrejs Grazulis

Anzejs Pasecniks

Arturs Kurucs

Arturs Zagars

Kristers Zoriks

Germany roster

Isaac Bonga

Niels Giffey

David Kramer

Maodo Lo

Andreas Obst

Dennis Schroder

Daniel Theis

Johannes Thiemann

Johannes Voigtmann

Franz Wagner

Moritz Wagner

