Former OKC Thunder player Alex Abrines hopeful of NBA return

Abrines plays for FC Barcelona right now.

After playing two and a half years with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Alex Abrines was waived by the franchise last February, not because of his performance but to provide him space to deal with his mental health issues. His battle with depression found him returning back home following a mutual agreement with Thunder organisation.

Recently, Abrines sat down with Georgios Kyriakidis of TalkBasket and expressed genuine hope to return to the league:

“I haven’t closed the door on the NBA. Right now, I’m focused on FC Barcelona. I’ve got one more year with them, but you never know what’s going to happen in the future. If I got the chance to go back, maybe I would take it. But it’s not an answer that I have right now.”

After returning to Europe, the 26-year-old signed with FC Barcelona since he had friends at the club and it was closer to his hometown. The team is currently hosting an imposing 19-6 Euroleague record.

Abrines openly expressed his desire to return to the States in 2021 once he hits free agency again. He came off the bench for OKC and averaged a little over 5 points per game during his stint.

