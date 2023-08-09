France vs. Lithuania FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up game, August 9th: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

France and Lithuania are gearing up for a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 preparation game on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The game will mark the fourth of seven World Cup tune-up games for France. The French previously defeated Tunisia (93-36), Montenegro (80-69) and Venezuela (86-67).

Meanwhile, the game will mark the seventh of 11 World Cup tune-up games for Lithuania. The Lithuanians previously defeated Jordan three times (107-69, 93-75, 101-75), Ukraine (100-72) and Georgia (104-102). However, Lithuania then lost its most recent matchup against Finland (81-79).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

France will be hosting its matchup against Lithuania on Wednesday, with the game set to take place at the Co'Met Arena in Orleans, France at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Like most of the World Cup preparation games, it will be streamed live on the Courtside 1891 app. In addition, various other live score apps will be providing updates throughout the game.

Following Wednesday’s matchup, France and Lithuania will then rematch on Friday, with Game 2 of their home-and-home series set to take place in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Also read: Team USA schedule for FIBA World Cup 2023 Tuneup Games: Schedule, dates, timing, roster revealed

France vs. Lithuania FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up: Players to watch

Star French big man Rudy Gobert

As for players to watch in France’s FIBA World Cup tune-up matchup against Lithuania on Wednesday, there are a few notable NBA names.

France’s World Cup roster features Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Rudy Gobert as well as established NBA veterans such as Nicolas Batum (LA Clippers) and Evan Fournier (New York Knicks). Newly signed Charlotte Hornets point guard Frank Ntilikina is also a member of France’s team.

Meanwhile, Lithuania’s World Cup roster is headlined by New Orleans Pelicans big man Jonas Valanciunas. It also features former NBA players such as Ignas Brazdeikis and Donatas Motiejunas.

Following the conclusion of each team’s preparation games, the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will kick off on Aug. 25 and will run until Sep. 10. The tournament will be co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Also read: Canada vs Germany FIBA World Cup 2023 tuneup, August 9th: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)