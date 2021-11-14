The Emergence of Gary Payton II: 3 reasons why he has electrified the Golden State Warriors defensively 

Gary Payton II has become a valued player for the NBA's hottest team, the Golden State Warriors. In his limited minutes, he has provided a defensive spark, and when he gets the ball in the open court, Gary Payton II will most likely end up on the highlight packages of every NBA show that next morning.

He is putting up defensive numbers that most NBA players would envy -- including players known for playing stellar defense -- and as the regular season grinds out, GPII will be even more valuable as Klay Thompson returns around Christmas.

Here's three reasons why the electrifying Gary Payton II is making a defensive impact for the 11-1 Golden State Warriors.

StatMuse @statmuse Gary Payton II has a 34.5 net rating this season, the highest by any player averaging 10+ minutes per game.



The Warriors have outscored opponents by 95 points in GP2’s 129 minutes this season. Gary Payton II has a 34.5 net rating this season, the highest by any player averaging 10+ minutes per game.The Warriors have outscored opponents by 95 points in GP2’s 129 minutes this season. https://t.co/BCxq4Q1nIa

Following in the footsteps of Gary Payton

After deciding to follow his famous father, a 9-time All NBA Defensive First Team member, to his alma mater Oregon State after a few junior college seasons, the spotlight followed Gary Payton II.

He did not disappoint, and was named Pac 12 Defensive Player of the Year in each of his junior and senior seasons -- while also making the Pac 12 first team. The same as he does at 28, the big time dunks were always apparent.

He is also the only other Oregon State Beaver other than his dad to post a triple-double. Gary Payton II went undrafted and played for 5 G-League teams and 4 NBA teams in 5 years --including his two of his father's former teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

As the Golden State Warriors continue to surge ahead of the NBA crowd despite Klay Thompson and James Wiseman not having played, GPII is making the most out of his opportunity.

Golden State Warriors

As the 11-1 Dubs scorch the NBA earth from all parameters, the dynastic feeling of their success continues to be evident.

No one will be surprised if the Golden State Warriors are the last team standing after the season, and with the MVP play of the otherworldly Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors will embarrass teams as well as the best players in the NBA with chemistry, precision and downright dominance.

That this is all being done on the defensive end makes the Golden State Warriors the scariest team in the league. The Dubs lead the NBA in steals (10.8) and defensive rating (98.7).

SportsCenter @SportsCenter GARY PAYTON: II



DUNKS TONIGHT: II GARY PAYTON: IIDUNKS TONIGHT: II https://t.co/AlZwVPlQJ1

#3 Athleticism

At 6'3" and 190 pounds, Gary Payton II is one of the best leapers in the NBA. He is one of the best on-ball defenders and will throw it down on anyone standing in his way to the basket.

Averaging 6.2 points per game will not excite anyone, yet shooting at a 66% clip means he is getting a lot of open looks at the rim in transition. He has been in many ESPN Top 10's this season, and in every appearance, GPII is flying through the air and punching the ball through the rim.

His athleticism creates deflections, leading to secondary break three-pointers and either easy baskets by him or his teammates out in transition.

#2 Gary Payton II being in the right spot

Gary Payton II hovered around 50% shooting from behind the arc for 11 games. He's tailed off to 38.5%, yet when he is on the floor, the ball simply finds him and shots fall. Defensive coordinator Ron Adams is one of the most highly regarded assistant coaches in the NBA, and has compared GPII to former DPOY, Draymond Green, in how he sees things on the floor before they develop defensively.

Payton's hunger for success when showcasing his talent on both ends in the middle of a Golden State flurry will remind fans of those 20 and 30 point runs the Dubs would often execute. He will be one of the players that will continue those flurries with all of his energy. At 28 years old and waived by five teams, this has to be one of the most gracious professional moments for the Glove's son.

He is more than a contributor; GPII is now a certified weapon in Steve Kerr's holster simply because of his timing and nose for the ball.

#1 The Steph Curry effect

Gary Payton II can guard 1 through 5, and besides catching the most jaw-dropping lobs from Steph Curry on the offensive end, what is decidedly different this season is the defensive play of the 2-time MVP.

His current defensive rating of 98.9 is far better than his career mark of 106.9, and Gary Payton II's play has rubbed off on a player never known for his defense. Steph Curry was a defensive liability and the opposition were successful going against him over the course of the game.

Yet this season, there is a distinctive difference, and if a player like Curry can be motivated by a younger player who essentially has his own NBA odyssey, what is the limit for the NBA MVP after 12 games?

Will the great play continue for Gary Payton II? Could he eventually be up for NBA Most Improved Player or NBA 6th Man of the Year?

We will see. For now, the Golden State teammates' chemistry is almost perfect, and as NBA fans follow the resurgent Golden State Warriors, look at the impact Gary Payton II has on Steph Curry. That impact might be the reason both Steph and GPII are smiling in the June confetti rain.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Rohit Mishra

LIVE POLL Q. Will Gary Payton II win any NBA postseason award? No. Yes. 0 votes so far