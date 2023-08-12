Germany vs China FIBA World Cup 2023 tuneup, August 12: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Germany is set to host China on Saturday as part of the 34th Basketball SuperCup and their preparations for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Die Mannschaft will look to continue their momentum after a huge win against Canada on Wednesday in Berlin. They were up by double digits in the first half before the Canadians stormed back to tie the game. However, Franz Wagner was able to hold them off with his 18-point performance and earn an 86-81 victory.

On the other hand, China has already played four tune-up games heading into Saturday's matchup with Germany. Their only win came against Cape Verde and has lost to Slovenia, Croatia and Italy.

Germany vs China game details

Date: August 12, 2023 (Saturday)

August 12, 2023 (Saturday) Time: 12:30 p.m. ET | 10:00 p.m. IST

12:30 p.m. ET | 10:00 p.m. IST Venue: Edel-optics.de Arena, Hamburg, Germany

Germany will look to qualify for the final round of the 34th Basketball SuperCup with a win over China. The winner of their matchup will face the winner of Canada vs. New Zealand on Aug. 13. The losers of both games will battle it out for third place before the final.

Where to watch Germany vs China?

Germany vs China will be live on MagentaSport in Germany. It will likely be available on CCTV in China. The game will also be streamed live on Magenta TV and FIBA's digital channels.

Germany's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

Die Mannschaft has three more tune-up games before heading to Japan for the group stage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They will face either Canada or New Zealand on Aug. 13. It will also be either a championship game or a battle for third.

Germany will then fly to Abu Dhabi for International Basketball Week in the United Arab Emirates. They are scheduled to face Greece on Aug. 19 and Team USA on Aug. 20. For the World Cup, they are in Group E with Finland, Japan and Australia.

China's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

China also has three tune-up games left before heading to the Philippines for the group stages of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Their opponent for Aug. 13 will be determined today and it will either be Canada or New Zealand.

The Dragons' last two games will be played on home soil in Shenzhen. They host New Zealand at the Baoan District Gymnasium on Aug. 18 before finishing it off against Serbia two days later. China is in Group B with Puerto Rico, Serbia and debutants South Sudan.

