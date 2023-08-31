Germany vs Georgia Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Germany will try to stay undefeated at the 2023 FIBA World Cup when they face off against Georgia on Friday. It's the second round of the tournament and teams will try to make it to the quarterfinals. Let's look at the preview for the game, including predictions, odds and more.

Die Mannschaft finished the first round with a record of 3-0 and at the top of Group E in Japan. They easily beat hosts Japan and Finland but barely defeated Australia in their second game. Nevertheless, they are poised to make it to the knockout stages with Dennis Schroder playing like an MVP.

On the other hand, Georgia was one of two debutants to make it to the next round of the FIBA World Cup along with Latvia. The Crusaders had an easy time with Cape Verde and Venezuela but Luka Doncic of Slovenia was just too much to handle.

2023 FIBA World Cup preview

Germany and Georgia have faced each other three times since 2017. Germany has won all three contests — 67-57, 79-70 and 87-77. All three were close contests so Georgia has a good chance to make it competitive.

Dennis Schroder would love to lead Germany atop Group E and prepare them for a showdown against Luka Doncic and Slovenia on Sunday. Schroder will have to do more on both ends with Franz Wagner's recent injury. Wagner missed the game against Finland and his status for Friday is up in the air.

Meanwhile, Georgia can give themselves a shot at making the knockout rounds if they can get the upset win over Germany. Their path to the next round is much harder since they will play Australia next.

Germany vs Georgia predictions and odds

Germany is the favorite to win against Georgia. They are 3-0 against them in their last three games. They have the stronger roster and more experience in play at the FIBA World Cup. Georgia should put up a really good fight before losing by at least 12 points.

Moneyline: Germany (-1600) and Georgia (+900)

Over/Under: 165.5 (Georgia O: -110, Germany U: -110)

Against The Spread: Germany -16 (-110), Georgia +16 (-110)

Germany roster

Isaac Bonga

Niels Giffey

Justus Hollatz

David Kramer

Maodo Lo

Andreas Obst

Dennis Schroder

Daniel Theis

Johannes Thiemann

Johannes Voigtmann

Franz Wagner

Georgia roster

Rati Andronikashvili

Mikheil Berishvili

Goga Bitadze

Kakhaber Jintcharadze

Luka Liklikadze

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Thaddeus McFadden

Duda Sanadze

Tornike Shengelia

Giorgi Shermadini

Giorgi Turdziladze

Giorgi Tsintsadze

