Germany vs Slovenia Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Germany and Slovenia will battle it out on Sunday to determine the top team out of Group K at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Both nations have four wins and no losses so far in the tournament. Let's look at the game preview, prediction, odds and more details for the must-see matchup.

Die Mannschaft improved to 4-0 with a dominating 100-73 win over Georgia on Friday at the Okinawa Arena. Maodo Lo led the way for Germany with 18 points and five assists off the bench. Dennis Schroder had 16 points and seven assists while Moritz Wagner added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Slovenia won their fourth game of the tournament after outlasting Australia 91-80. It was a back-and-forth game before Slovenia's shooting kicked in in the fourth quarter. Luka Doncic had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Mike Tobey contributed 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

2023 FIBA World Cup game preview

Germany is entering Sunday's game on a seven-game winning streak in the FIBA World Cup, which is their longest streak in the history of the tournament. On the other hand, Slovenia is on a four-game winning streak but has never extended it to five at any previous World Cup tournament.

The two nations have faced each other six times since 2007. Slovenia has won four of those six matchups by an average margin of 7.5 points. Die Mannschaft plays like a team and would only rely on Dennis Schroder if the game is close or in the clutch.

Meanwhile, Slovenia's offense is purely based on Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks superstar is capable of single-handedly lleading his team to victory. The team can also step up when needed as seen in Slovenia's win over Australia wherein Doncic was in foul trouble.

Germany vs. Slovenia FIBA World Cup prediction and odds

Germany is the slight favorite to win Sunday's matchup against Slovenia. The game will likely be pretty tight and could go down the wire. It really is an even matchup between two of the best teams in the tournament. Expect Germany to put the game away late in the fourth quarter.

Moneyline: Germany (-218) and Slovenia (+180)

Over/Under: 175 (Slovenia O: -112, Germany U: -108)

Against The Spread: Germany -5 (-105), Slovenia +5 (-115)

