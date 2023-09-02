Germany vs Slovenia FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Germany and Slovenia are both vying for the top spot in Group K at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The two European powerhouses are set to clash on Sunday in Japan. Let's preview the game and take a look at the details including date, time, where to watch, live stream and more.

Die Mannschaft is currently undefeated in the tournament after beating Australia, Japan and Finland in the first round. They followed it up with an emphatic 100-73 win over Georgia on Friday to improve their record to 4-0. Dennis Schroder led the way with 16 points and seven assists.

On the other hand, Slovenia had their way against Georgia, Venezuela and Cape Verde in Group F. They faced off against Australia in the first game of the first round. It was a close game to start the fourth quarter but Slovenia made shots in the final period to get the 91-82 victory.

Germany vs. Slovenia game details

Date: September 3, 2023 (Sunday)

September 3, 2023 (Sunday) Time: 7:10 a.m. ET (Sunday) | 4:40 p.m. IST (Sunday)

7:10 a.m. ET (Sunday) | 4:40 p.m. IST (Sunday) Venue: Okinawa Arena, Okinawa City, Japan

Where to watch Germany vs Slovenia?

The game between Germany and Slovenia will be available on FIBA's official streaming platform Courtside 1891. Fans can also watch the must-see game on other streaming platforms such as ESPN Plus and FuboTV.

Germany's performance at the FIBA World Cup

Germany started their World Cup campaign with an 81-63 win over hosts Japan. They followed it up with a close 85-82 victory over Australia in one of the best games of the tournament. Dennis Schroder hit the go-ahead basket with around 40 seconds left.

Die Mannschaft's third game was much easier as they pounced Finland to get the 101-75 win. In the first game of the second round, it was another dominating performance against Georgia. They might be ranked No. 11 in the world before the World Cup but it will certainly improve after.

Slovenia's performance at the FIBA World Cup

Slovenia was not one of the heavy favorites to win the tournament despite having one of the best players in the world in the form of Luka Doncic. Vlatko Cancar's injury before the World Cup meant that Slovenia won't have their second-best player.

However, Doncic has carried his nation to four straight wins. He started slowly against Venezuela before putting the game away in the first game of the tournament. Things were much easier in their victories against Georgia and Cape Verde.

In their opening game of the second round against Australia, Doncic was in foul trouble in the first two quarters of the game. His teammates kept the team afloat and had a small lead in the fourth quarter. Slovenia slowly pulled away in the final four minutes with a garage of 3-point shots.

