Early on in his career, Zion Williamson has struggled to stay on the court consistently. Along with battling injuries, he recently opened up on having trouble with his diet.

When on the court, Zion Williamson is one of the NBA's special talent. However, he's constantly left many around the league wanting more. Through the first four years of his career, the New Orleans Pelicans star has only played in 114 total games.

During a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas gave his thoughts on Williamson. He feels that his diet struggles mainly stem from how young he is and where's he's at in life right now.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's going to need help because the age. This is not an age where we're eating salad and kale and carrots. That's not that age. When we were 23-24 we were still eating hamburgers. His body is not ready for that."

This season, Williamson played in just 29 games. In that span, he posted averages of 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

Zion Williamson is comitted to making changes in his life

Dating back to his high school days, Zion Williamson has been one of the most-hyped prospects in basketball. Never before has someone come along with his mix of size an athleticism. When the New Orleans Pelicans drafted him No. 1 overall, they expected to be getting a star. So far, injuries have hindered his ability to reach his full potential.

During a recent inerview, Williamson talked about the early struggles of his NBA career. He admits that changes need to be made, and his doing so by putting new personnel around him.

"It's hard, man, I'm 20, 22, have all the money in the world -- well, it feels like all the money in the world. It's hard."

"I'm at that point now, because of certain things, I'm putting back the wisdom around me. I don't want to say older because they get defensive, but I'm putting people around me with wisdom. Put me on game to certain things. And just go from there."

At 23 years old, Williamson still has a long road ahead of him in his career. Despite what has happened thus far, he can turn things around. Based on these comments, he appears comitted to putting in the work on and off the floor to become a star in the league.

Poll : 0 votes