Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 22, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors are back in action on Friday night, welcoming the Washington Wizards at the Chase Center. The Warriors are on a three-game winning streak and another victory will give them a .500 record. Let's look at the Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 22.

After struggling to win a lot of games last month, the Warriors have found a way to rejuvenate their critical season. Draymond Green's suspension opened up more minutes for young players such as Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Andrew Wiggins has willingly accepted to come off the bench, with rookie Brandin Podziemski making the most of his opportunities. Steph Curry is still playing at an MVP level and Klay Thompson has finally found his groove in the past four games.

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 22

Head coach Steve Kerr made some changes to the team's starting lineup since opening night. Chris Paul has been the team's sixth man, while Andrew Wiggins has been coming off the bench since last week.

Draymond Green and Gary Payton II are currently out due to suspension and injury, respectively. Green is serving an indefinite suspension after hitting Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns in the face on Dec. 12. Payton is recovering from a calf injury and is scheduled to be re-evaluated next week.

Here's the Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart against the Washington Wizards:

PG - Steph Curry | SG - Brandin Podziemski | SF - Klay Thompson | PF - Jonathan Kuminga | C - Kevon Looney

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Steph Curry Chris Paul Cory Joseph SG Brandin Podziesmki Moses Moody Lester Quinones SF Klay Thompson Andrew Wiggins Jerome Robinson PF Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Gui Santos C Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis Usman Garuba

Warriors to welcome Jordan Poole back in the Bay Area on Dec. 22

The Golden State Warriors traded Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in the offseason. It was one of the most shocking deals of the summer, with the Warriors acquiring an aging Chris Paul in exchange for one of the most talented young players in the league.

Poole will be back in the Bay Area on Friday night for the only time this season and Draymond Green won't be at the Chase Center due to his suspension. The trade has not worked out for both teams at the moment.

The Wizards are 5-22 entering Friday's game, with Poole not having a great debut season in Washington, D.C. Paul, on the other hand, has been a hit-or-miss for the Warriors, but the recent charge by the team is due to CP3's play.

